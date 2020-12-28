The 33 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought This Year

Featuring Entireworld sweats, Telfar bags and... more Entireworld sweats.
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

When it comes to dumpster fire years, 2020 was in a league of its own. But we're going to try to end it on a positive note by sharing the products that made it a little bit easier at times for our editors. It's safe to say we got by with a little help from our friends — our friends being Entireworld sweatsuits, Girlfriend Collective leggings and Telfar Shopping Bags. 

In addition to stocking up on cozy, candy-colored sets and summer's hottest vegan leather grail, we couldn't get enough of the Hill House Home Nap Dress and the Brother Vellies Cloud Socks, both of which made several appearances in our monthly shopping roundups this year. 

While we may be looking forward to getting the hell out of 2020, we'll be more than happy to bring the purchases we made over the last 12 months into 2021. Read on to get more info on our best buys of the year, and maybe even snag one (or two) for yourself.

Tyler McCall, Editor-in-Chief

hill house home
jennifer behr
girlfriend-collective-set
Ana Colón, Senior Editor 

Entireworld sweatshirt
tanya-taylor-masks
medium-oxblood-side_1500x
Stephanie Saltzman, Beauty Director

FrankiesBikinis-AidenSweatpant-BabyBlueTieDye-Front_1024x1024@2x.progressive
birkenstock-arizona-shearling-sandals
brother-vellies-cloud-sock
Dhani Mau, West Coast Editor 

girlfriend collective bra
ciao lucia sweater
entireworld-full
Liza Sokol, Senior Audience Development Manager

Uye Surana Snake Charmer Printed Bralette
Aerie Offline Velour Matching Set
Big Baggu in Honey Leopard
Dara Prant, Market Editor 

jade swimsuit
simon miller
lf markey sweatshirt
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

