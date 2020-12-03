Must Read: The Blurred Line Between Editors and Influencers, Victoria's Secret Hires Condé Nast Creative Director

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

The blurred line between editors and influencers

Publishers recognize the money-making potential of viral social media posts, but many are not willing to give their employees a cut of the revenue that it generates. As a result, editors with large social media followings are better off pursing influencer work full-time. Alexandra Mondalek explores how this line between editor and influencers has grown increasingly blurred and offers firsthand accounts of editors who left their salaried jobs at fashion media companies to strike out on their own. {Business of Fashion}

Victoria's Secret hires Condé Nast creative director

Raúl Martinez is leaving Condé Nast as its head creative director to help write a new chapter at Victoria's Secret. Martinez will assume the creative lead at the lingerie giant in January. In an internal company memo, which was obtained by WWD, Victoria's Secret CEO Martin Waters said: "Raúl’s creative vision — anchored around authentic imagery with an international, editorial point-of-view — foregrounds a narrative of inclusivity, positivity and female empowerment that both feels true to the brand and speaks compellingly to our cultural moment." {WWD}

Michael Kors and God's Love We Deliver host the Golden Heart Awards

On Tuesday, God's Love We Deliver and Michael Kors hosted the annual Golden Heart Awards virtually. The event, which was held on World AIDS Day and honored the organization's devotion to frontline workers, featured a handful of performances by the stars of Broadway and Hollywood, as well as a virtual cake-decorating class. {Fashionista inbox}

Good American launches inclusive footwear

Khloe Kardashian's Good American is bringing its dedication to inclusive sizing to a new category — footwear. The brand spent two years mining customer feedback to identify pain points in the industry. The result is a collection of heels, slingbacks, sandals, flats and boots in women's sizes 4-14, which also extends widths in feet, calves and thighs to create 72 unique sizing variables. You can shop the collection here. {Fashionista Inbox}

