The 317 (!) Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Tried in 2020

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

Despite the catastrophic, historic, absolutely wonky year that was 2020, team Fashionista still found some time to test a lot (no, like a lot) of makeup, skin-care, fragrance, hair and wellness products. Perhaps it helped us escape the news cycle... or maybe we just had a whole lot of extra at-home time on our hands.

But here's the upside: We discovered quite a few products we really, truly love — and now we've compiled all 317 (!) of 'em here for you to peruse should you, too, have a whole lot of extra at-home time on your hands.

January

The year started on a high, hopeful note, with team Fashionista finding a handful of dreamy new favorite lip colors, a miraculously quick-drying nail polish and *lots* of intensive moisturizers (for hair, body and face).

February

Back in February — blissfully ignorant February! — we tried a face mask that gives us "angel" skin and a makeup brush that's the next best thing to having legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath herself on hand.

March

In March — oh, March — we turned to hair, makeup, skin-care and wellness items for a bit of comfort during a difficult month.

April

April's showers were accompanied by a candle that goes a long way toward enhancing a home workspace and hand soap and sanitizer that were actually in stock.

May

In May, we sought out products to soothe our stress breakouts, our muscle tension, our frizz and our minds.

June

June was a month when we discovered bold makeup palettes that sparked our creativity, scalp treatments that pack major results and skin care that keeps ingredients fresh and cuts down on waste.

July

July got us acquainted with a remarkable aluminum-free deodorant that really works, a moisturizing hand sanitizer (in super-cute packaging!) and a handful of summery fragrances and candles that brought a bit of escapism to our lives.

August

In August, we tested an exfoliator that doesn't irritate, a lymphatic drainage tool that had several beauty editors (and our beauty director) hooked and a peppy nail polish color perfect for the dog days of summer.

September

Our September favorites comprised reusable eye masks that are as simple as they are genius and subtle makeup picks we'd been relying on for all our Zoom meetings.

October

In October, we were all about mood-boosting finds.

November

November's picks included innovative ways to finally master the at-home manicure and pedicure and moisturizing skin care to keep us dewy through winter.

December

In December, we dabbled in face masks, scalp scrubs, hair oils, scented candles and oh, so very many moisturizers.

