The 317 (!) Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Tried in 2020

Just in case you need a few hair, skin, makeup or fragrance recommendations.
Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

Despite the catastrophic, historic, absolutely wonky year that was 2020, team Fashionista still found some time to test a lot (no, like a lot) of makeup, skin-care, fragrance, hair and wellness products. Perhaps it helped us escape the news cycle... or maybe we just had a whole lot of extra at-home time on our hands. 

But here's the upside: We discovered quite a few products we really, truly love — and now we've compiled all 317 (!) of 'em here for you to peruse should you, too, have a whole lot of extra at-home time on your hands. 

January

The year started on a high, hopeful note, with team Fashionista finding a handful of dreamy new favorite lip colors, a miraculously quick-drying nail polish and *lots* of intensive moisturizers (for hair, body and face).

malin goetz meadowfoam oil balm
essie expressie nail polish precious cargo go
tower28 lip jelly shine on magic
February

Back in February — blissfully ignorant February! — we tried a face mask that gives us "angel" skin and a makeup brush that's the next best thing to having legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath herself on hand.

aquis-hair-towel
amika one minute shine mask
pat mcgrath labs concealer brush
March

In March — oh, March — we turned to hair, makeup, skin-care and wellness items for a bit of comfort during a difficult month.

Le-masque-jb skin guru
summer-fridays-lip-butter-balm
h gillerman stress remedy
April

April's showers were accompanied by a candle that goes a long way toward enhancing a home workspace and hand soap and sanitizer that were actually in stock.

jaboneria-marianella-moroccan-fig-body-wash
beautycounter-counter-all-bright-c-serum
love beauty and planet scrub
May

In May, we sought out products to soothe our stress breakouts, our muscle tension, our frizz and our minds.

Sally Hansen Cuticle Rehab Oil Balm
moroccanoil-dry-body-oil
amika reset charcoal cleansing oil
June

June was a month when we discovered bold makeup palettes that sparked our creativity, scalp treatments that pack major results and skin care that keeps ingredients fresh and cuts down on waste.

cocokind-morning-mocha-latte
beautystat-universal-c-eye-perfector
jupiter-purifying-mask
July

July got us acquainted with a remarkable aluminum-free deodorant that really works, a moisturizing hand sanitizer (in super-cute packaging!) and a handful of summery fragrances and candles that brought a bit of escapism to our lives.

starface hydro stars
kosas-sport-chemistry-serum-deodorant-serene-clean
becca-zero-no-pigment-glass-highlighter
August

In August, we tested an exfoliator that doesn't irritate, a lymphatic drainage tool that had several beauty editors (and our beauty director) hooked and a peppy nail polish color perfect for the dog days of summer.

Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Turban
hyper-skin-clear-vitamin-c-brightening-serum
ouai-byredo-dry-shampoo-mojave-ghost
September

Our September favorites comprised reusable eye masks that are as simple as they are genius and subtle makeup picks we'd been relying on for all our Zoom meetings.

mikimoto eau de parfum
dieux-skin-forever-eye-mask
the-inkey-list-shea-oil-nourishing-hair-treatment
October

In October, we were all about mood-boosting finds.

oui-pha-ingrown-hair-toner
klur-gentle-matter-daily-moisture-cleanser
mented lip gloss
November

November's picks included innovative ways to finally master the at-home manicure and pedicure and moisturizing skin care to keep us dewy through winter.

ole henrikson banana bright vitamin c serum
olive-and-june-pedi-kit
Ida Body Care The 4 Steps
December

In December, we dabbled in face masks, scalp scrubs, hair oils, scented candles and oh, so very many moisturizers.

42 birds cork yoga mat
beautystat-universal-moisture-essence
dr. loretta
