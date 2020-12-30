The 27 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in December

Featuring face masks, scalp scrubs, hair oils, scented candles and oh, so very many moisturizers.
Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

Well that's (almost) a wrap on 2020, the year that felt truly endless. Congrats! Team Fashionista rounded out December with a whole lot of beauty testing: We dabbled in face masks, scalp scrubs, hair oils, scented candles and oh, so very many moisturizers.

In the gallery below, see (and shop!) our favorite beauty and wellness finds from the past four weeks. And don't let the door hit ya on the way out, 2020!

In case you missed last month's picks, you can find them here:

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

