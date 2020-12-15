Fashionista Editors Reveal Their Festive, Comfort-First Must-Haves for the Holidays

Photo: Courtesy of Happy Socks

The ongoing pandemic has certainly put a damper on holiday soirées, but we have good news for those that, any other year, would spend December leaving trails of glitter and feathers: There's no limit on the number of sequins we can wear — just on the number of people who get to see us sparkle IRL.

We, at Fashionista, still plan on dressing up for end-of-year celebrations, but instead of ringing in the New Year while hobbling on heels, we'll be comfortably counting down the seconds until 2021 in, say, a cozy set of shimmery socks or roomy house dresses and silky kimono robes in lieu of the tight velvet separates. Shop our 2020 holiday picks below.

20 Gallery 20 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.