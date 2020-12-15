Fashionista Editors Reveal Their Festive, Comfort-First Must-Haves for the Holidays
The ongoing pandemic has certainly put a damper on holiday soirées, but we have good news for those that, any other year, would spend December leaving trails of glitter and feathers: There's no limit on the number of sequins we can wear — just on the number of people who get to see us sparkle IRL.
We, at Fashionista, still plan on dressing up for end-of-year celebrations, but instead of ringing in the New Year while hobbling on heels, we'll be comfortably counting down the seconds until 2021 in, say, a cozy set of shimmery socks or roomy house dresses and silky kimono robes in lieu of the tight velvet separates. Shop our 2020 holiday picks below.
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.
