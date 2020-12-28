Fashionista's Favorite Stories of 2020

It was... a year.

It feels strange to distill what's been a very difficult, very consequential period of time into a handful of topics or themes, all of which will have an impact on how we move forward. Do we begin with the ongoing, devastating global pandemic, which, on top of creating a public health crisis, has brought about an economic recession, record job losses and challenges across industries? Or with the worldwide protests in response to the murders of Black individuals at the hand of police, which has once again put the spotlight on the Black Lives Matter movement and has forced people and institutions alike to look inward in regards to their role in it all? There was also a divisive U.S. election cycle, which culminated in a new incoming Presidential administration. There were postponements and cancelations. There was isolation. There was a lot of loss. Occasionally, there was a bit of joy, too.

Through it all, Fashionista has reported on the trends, the people and the stories that shaped the fashion and beauty industries in 2020 — from the timely and important, to the silly and irreverent. We continued to follow the sustainability narrative as it evolved amid an uncertain political landscape and a pandemic. We checked in with various professionals about how their day-to-days were changing. We spoke with the thought-leaders working to make these sectors more equitable. We kept tabs on how brands were approaching an unprecedented fashion month. We were inspired by the career stories of the designers, editors and stylists who shared their journeys with us. We remembered Great Outfits in Fashion History.

This is only a partial telling of the story of 2020, of course. Below, we're re-sharing some of the most-read articles Fashionista published, as well as a handful of other memorable pieces from this year on a range of subjects. Wishing you a happy and safe new year, and reminding you to wear a mask.

The 5 Most-Read Stories of the Year

1. 19 Wedding Dresses From the Spring 2021 Collections to Make You Feel Hopeful



2. The Best Street Style Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall 2020

3. Target Is Releasing a Collection of Designer Dresses This Summer

4. Every Look From the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

5. The 168 Best Street Style Looks From Fall 2020 Fashion Month

Honorable mentions: We Put 3 Beauty Products That Went Viral on TikTok to the Test, Great Outfits in Fashion History: Rita Moreno Re-Wearing Her 1962 Oscars Dress in 2018, You Can Buy Non-Medical Face Masks From These Fashion Brands Right Now

The Second Annual 'Fashionsita Five'

Aurora James Is Changing — and Challenging — How We Think About Fashion

Sharon Chuter Ignited a Grassroots Anti-Racism Movement in Beauty That Is Reverberating Throughout Corporate America

Sandrine Charles Found Her Passion Early On — and Has Been Paving Her Own Path Ever Since

Hanifa's Anifa Mvuemba Couldn’t Get the Fashion Industry's Support. Turns Out She Didn't Need It

Leah Thomas Is Helping Build a More Intersectional Sustainability Movement

Must-Reads on Diversity, Inclusivity and Equality

Steps Fashion Companies Can Take to Become Genuinely Anti-Racist

Aurora James Has a Plan to Support Black-Owned Businesses in the Long Term

How Can Racism Be Addressed in Fashion Schools?

The Black in Fashion Council Has a 'Long-Term Accountability Strategy' for Fashion and Beauty Brands

Workers Who Form the Backbone of the Secondhand Market Are Especially Vulnerable in a Time of Pandemic

The Wall Group's Jay Lopez on How Managers Can — and Should — Advocate for BIPOC and Latinx Artists

Pull Up for Change Founder Sharon Chuter's Mission to Build an Anti-Racist Beauty Industry Is Just Getting Started

Kimberly Jenkins Wants to Help Decolonize Our Understanding of Fashion

This Retail Trend Puts the Spotlight on Emerging Diverse Talent

What's the Best Way to Talk About — and Measure — Size Inclusivity at Fashion Week?

Karl Lagerfeld Collab Raises Ongoing Questions About Diversity and Inclusion in the World of DIY Knitting

Can't-Miss Career-Centric Stories

How Victor Glemaud's 'Meandering Journey' in Fashion Led to His Label of Joyful Knits

How Karla Martinez de Salas Got to the Top of the Vogue Mexico and Latin America Masthead

How Sinéad Burke Went From Elementary School Teacher to Accessible Design Advocate

How Elizabeth Paton Became One of Fashion's Foremost Investigative Reporters

How Michelle Cole Went From Studying Costume Design to Actually Doing It — on Multiple Shows at Once

How Eric McNeal Went From Assisting to Becoming the Go-to Stylist for the Coolest Models in the Industry

How Lauren Indvik Navigated an Uncertain Media Landscape To Land Her Dream Fashion Job

How Solange Franklin Went From Pre-Med to Styling Magazine Covers

How 'Cosmo' Beauty Director Julee Wilson Became a Leading Voice in Modern Media

How Erik Maza Went From Reporting for Regional Papers to Writing Coverlines for Town & Country

How Nicole Chapoteau Pivoted From Architecture to the Top of the Vanity Fair Fashion Department

Deep-Dives into the Fashion Biz

The Biggest Fashion Stories of 2020

When There Are No Red Carpets, What's a Celebrity Stylist to Do?

Fashion Influencers Are Navigating What Content Looks Like During a Pandemic

The Complicated Legacy of 'Man Repeller'

When Did Celebrities Go From Being the 'Face' of Brands to 'Co-Owners' and 'Creative Directors'?

How Haute Couture Comes Together in Quarantine

Fashion Week Is Wasteful, Exhausting and Disorganized — But Not Altogether Pointless, According to Our Survey

How Brands and Their PR Teams Are Navigating Communications During a Pandemic

Animal Crossing Is Providing Community, Comfort and Paid Work for Quarantined Fashion Professionals

Does a Fashion Brand Need a Public-Facing Founder to Survive?

Introspective Essays

It's Time to Stop Looking to Brands to Save Us

How Should We Think About Personal Style After This?

Getting to Know, and Like, My Natural Hair Texture in Quarantine

On My Relationship With My Hair and My Hijab — and How It's Evolved During Social Isolation

I Use Press-On Nails to Convince the World I Have My Life Together

The Stories That Left Us Inspired

Fashion and Beauty Editors Are Using Their Brand Contacts to Get Product to Frontline Workers

Filipinos in Fashion Rally Around Typhoon Relief, Whether at Home or Abroad

How Brands Are Using Their Retail Spaces to Register Voters

... And Those That Got Us All in Our Feels

Remembering China Chalet, Where New York's Next-Gen Fashion Talent Partied

Luxury Ready-to-Wear Brand Cushnie is Closing

Millennials Grow Up, but American Girl Is Forever

The Trends We Couldn't Stop Talking About

House Dresses May Be the Biggest Item of the Summer

I Have Been Telling Y'all We Need to Talk About Machine Gun Kelly's Style!

Shoppers Are Indeed Trying to Dress Like 'Emily in Paris'

Can 'Fidget Jewelry' Reduce Your Election/Pandemic/Everything Anxiety?

We Regret to Inform You: Thongs Peeking Out From Backless Dresses Are a Trend

Favorite Interviews

Hollywood's Next Stylist to Watch Is Just Jared's Jared Eng

'Gossip Girl' Costume Designer Eric Daman Is Officially Confirmed for the Reboot

How I Shop: Storm Reid

Prabal Gurung Is Trying to Find Certainty in This Uncertain Moment

Designers Remember the First Time They Attended the Met Gala

How I Shop: Heidi Gardner

Steph Shep Is a Climate 'Activist' for the Kardashian Generation

The Beauty Top 7

450+ Black-Owned and Founded Beauty and Wellness Brands to Know

'The Circle''s Joey Sasso, Noted Skin-Care Aficionado, Told Us His Full Grooming Routine

An Oral History of How MAC's Ruby Woo Became One of the Best-Selling Lipsticks in the World

Pat McGrath Created Dozens of Distinct Red Lipstick and Black Eyeliner Looks at Marc Jacobs

The Gen-Z Founders of Topicals Are Building a Uniquely Mission-Driven Beauty Company

Vi Lai — AKA @WhatsonVisFace — Is a Skin-Care Icon for the TikTok Generation

Sailor Moon-Inspired Makeup Tears Are the Campy Instagram Beauty Trend We Need Right Now

Sustainability Standouts

The Pandemic Transformed Fashion's Sustainability Narrative in 2020

For the Sustainable Fashion Movement to Scale, Climate Information Needs to Be Available in More Languages

Inside the Fight to End Labor Exploitation in L.A. Garment Factories

Online Retailers Are Making 'Sustainable' Fashion More Searchable

Could Intergalactic Mining for Fashion's Raw Materials Be Good for Our Planet?

Can Fashion Shows Ever Be Environmentally Justifiable?

Chanel Commits $35 Million Toward Solar Energy Projects for Low-Income Californians

Get to Know the Designer Creating Upcycled Corsets From Vintage Nike Sweats and Budweiser Towels

Ask a Sustainability Expert: How Do I Recycle My Worn-Out Shoes?

Former Everlane Employees Claim They Were Unlawfully Fired After They Tried To Unionize

Meet the Brands Making Accessories Out of Greenhouse Gases

Memorable Collection Reviews

The Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 Show Was Beautiful, Magical Chaos

Olivier Rousteing Says Balmain's Resort 2021 Collection Is 'One of Its Most Emotional' Yet

Has Gucci Rendered the Traditional Fashion Show Obsolete?

Christopher John Rogers Envisions the Colorful, Joyful Spring We're All Hoping For

Brandon Maxwell Does Comfort Dressing His Way for Spring 2021

The Best of Costume Design

'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga' Costumes Bring the Laughs and Pure Joy We Need Right Now

Why Costume Design for Teen TV Shows 'Work Twice as Hard' for Emmy Recognition

The Costumes in Netflix's 'The Baby-Sitters Club' Are Peek Cool Tween™ (With a Dash of Nostalgia)

The Costumes in 'I May Destroy You' Are Just as Honest and Complicated as the Show

Zoë Kravitz's Costumes in 'High Fidelity' Reference Kurt Cobain, 'Reality Bites'-Era Winona Ryder and '90s Drew Barrymore

The 5 Most LOL (and Heartfelt Cry) Costume Moments in Mindy Kaling's 'Never Having I Ever'

Elle Fanning Wears Dior-Inspired Imperial Gowns in Hulu's 'The Great'

In 'Emily in Paris,' Patricia Field Pays Homage to Carrie Bradshaw and Audrey Hepburn Through Costume

How the 'Lovecraft Country' Costumes Give an "Exclamation Point' to the Thrilling Story

The Fourth Season of 'The Crown' Highlights Princess Diana's Enduring Influence on Fashion

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.