FOUNDATION IS SEEKING SPRING '21 VIRTUAL PR & SOCIAL MEDIA INTERNS

Calling all digitally-savvy, PR, and social media-obsessed spring intern candidates! Foundation is seeking bright, motivated, meticulous, and self-starting interns to virtually join our dynamic team for the Spring 2021 semester!

About Us:

Foundation is a digital-first agency based in NYC and LA. We provide communications strategy and talent management for the industry’s best brands and influencers. Our current client roster includes Michelle Phan, Hourglass Cosmetics, Patrick Ta Beauty, Kristin Ess Hair, ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starr, Nécessaire, NatureLab. Tokyo, and many more.

Overview:

Fully online, Foundation offers a unique opportunity for interns to gain experience, practical knowledge, and professional exposure to both traditional and digital PR. Our goal is to provide our interns with a valuable, fun experience that allows for further career development and will be useful in future endeavors.

Candidates need to have strong communication and writing skills and maintain professionalism with clients, press, and co-workers across a variety of circumstances. The ideal intern is on the cusp of the beauty industry, which shows knowledge of new brands, influencers, and trends that will soon take the editorial and social media world by storm. Bonus if you’re on the pulse of upcoming platforms, and can spot digital trends / digital consumer behavior. Interns will be provided one-on-one virtual mentorship with Foundation team members and walk away with a robust portfolio of work.

Requirements:

Must be a college student currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree and able to receive school credit

be a college student currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree and able to receive school credit Ideal availability - 3 days per week

3 days per week Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)

Extremely organized and detail-oriented

Intrinsically understands how to work fast but efficiently, and can easily prioritize a vast to-do list

Enthusiastic, motivated, and happy! We are a small team and looking for someone who has a positive attitude and is ready to dive into multiple projects at once

Perks:

Of course, beauty products!

How to Apply: