Great Outfits in Fashion History: Fran Drescher in a Very Fran Fine Mini Dress

It's from 1997, but still very much on-trend.
Fran Drescher The Beautician & The Beast Premiere 1995

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Like many others, I've taken to rewatching some of my favorite old TV shows this year. Inspired by Matthew Schneier's excellent profile of Fran Drescher for The Cut back in March and fan accounts like @whatfranwore on Instagram, I decided to go back to "The Nanny." It had been a minute since I'd seen an episode, but I've never stopped thinking about Fran Fine's iconic style, which feels especially relevant today. (Plus, I interviewed designer Colin LoCascio, who cites Drescher as a muse, for the site earlier this fall.) Naturally, this led me to revisit some of Drescher's real-life red carpet moments, which is how I arrived at the sparkly silver dress from 1997, seen above. 

At an event to promote her film "The Beautician and the Beast," the actor wore a very Fran Fine look: a form-fitted, sleeveless mini dress covered in silvery embellishments, with matching ankle-strap heels and, seemingly, eyeshadow. It's fun and party-ready, but not over-embellished in a way that would make it feel dated. In fact, you can find plenty of square-neck mini dresses of that style, in a variety of colors, prints and textures, on the market today — we found a handful and rounded them up in the gallery, below. 

