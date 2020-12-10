Must Read: Frances McDormand Covers 'Vogue,' CFDA/'Vogue' Fashion Fund Finalists Collaborate With Zara

Photo: Annie Leibovitz/Courtesy of Condé Nast

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Frances McDormand is one of four Vogue January 2021 covers

On Thursday, Vogue rolled out the first of its four January 2021 covers, starring Frances McDormand in a Fear of God suit and hoodie, photographed by Annie Leibovitz. Speaking with Abby Aguirre, the actor discusses her latest film, "Nomadland," her most memorable roles and the significance of this magazine appearance for her. The issue will be available on newsstands on Dec. 22. {Vogue}

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists design capsule for Zara

Select finalists from the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund collaborated with Zara on a limited-edition collection, available for purchase starting Thursday (Dec. 10). Plucked from the competition's Design Challenge, the pieces by Barragán, Private Policy, Abasi Rosborough and Alejandra Alonso Rojas were created using fabrics and processes aligned with the retailer's sustainability-minded Join Life standards. The accompanying campaign, which you can see in the gallery below, was photographed by Tyler Mitchell. {Fashionista Inbox}

7 Gallery 7 Images

What did 2020 do to magazines?

In a new report, WWD looks into how the Covid-19 pandemic — and other factors — affected the publishing frequency of U.S.-based print magazines in 2020. Kathryn Hopkins provides a full breakdown of the number of issues each title published this year, plus provides additional context and insight into the changes the industry experienced. {WWD}

Homepage image: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.