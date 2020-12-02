FRETTE LA SAMPLE SALE, 12/15 - 12/20

Sponsored Story

Just in time to cozy up for Winter, the luxe Bedding & Home line, Frette, is back at Eclipse for a pop-up sale in West Hollywood, CA!
Just in time to cozy up for Winter, the luxe Bedding & Home line, Frette, is back at Eclipse for a pop-up sale in West Hollywood, CA! Take up to 80% off on the luxurious bedding and linen, plush quilts and throws, cozy loungewear and everything in between to add a chic touch to your space. 

Skip the line by scheduling an appointment here.

Cash & Cards Accepted.

Tuesday, December 15 - Sunday December 20th
The sale will open 10 AM - 6 PM Daily 

315 S. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood CA 90048 

Customer Service Contact: contact@eclipse-official.com

