FRETTE LA SAMPLE SALE, 12/15 - 12/20

Just in time to cozy up for Winter, the luxe Bedding & Home line, Frette, is back at Eclipse for a pop-up sale in West Hollywood, CA!

Just in time to cozy up for Winter, the luxe Bedding & Home line, Frette, is back at Eclipse for a pop-up sale in West Hollywood, CA! Take up to 80% off on the luxurious bedding and linen, plush quilts and throws, cozy loungewear and everything in between to add a chic touch to your space.

Skip the line by scheduling an appointment here.

Cash & Cards Accepted.

When:

Tuesday, December 15 - Sunday December 20th

The sale will open 10 AM - 6 PM Daily

Where?

315 S. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood CA 90048

Follow us: @eclipse_official_la

Customer Service Contact: contact@eclipse-official.com