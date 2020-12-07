Gabriela Hearst Named Creative Director of Chloé

Gabriela Hearst. Photo: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Just four days after Chloé announced that Natacha Ramsay-Levi was leaving her post as creative director, the label has already announced who will be taking her place: Gabriela Hearst.

Hearst comes to the French fashion house from her eponymous line, which has earned international acclaim and won awards from the CFDA and the British Fashion Council since its founding in 2015 for its sustainability-centric approach to design.

"It is with great pleasure that I welcome Gabriela Hearst at our Maison. I have always admired her vibrant creative energy and exquisite sense of quality and craft. Her powerful vision of more responsible fashion truly embodies the values and sense of commitment of today's Chloé women," said Chloé CEO Riccardo Bellini, in a statement. "Gabriela is a forward-thinking woman and her creative leadership will be a positive force in further evolving and expanding our founder's original vision of meaningful and powerful femininity. Together, we share the conviction that we all have a responsibility to actively participate in the shaping of a sustainable future and look forward to jointly pushing Chloé to new heights."

The brand confirmed that Hearst would begin work immediately, with her first collection showing in March 2021. She will continue to operate her eponymous label while serving as the creative director at Chloé.

“I am grateful for an opportunity at such a beloved brand as Chloé. I am thankful to Natacha Ramsay-Levi and all the other extraordinary designers that have come before her and helped build on the purposeful vision of Gaby Aghion," Hearst said. "I am excited for the opportunity to work under the leadership of Riccardo Bellini and support him in his commitment to create a business that is socially conscious and in balance with our environment. I am also humbled to be able to work with the Chloé team to help execute this beautiful vision in creative and accountable ways."

