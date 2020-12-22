At Long Last, Here's a Look at Gucci's Collaboration With The North Face

Photo: Daniel Shea/Courtesy of Gucci

Earlier this fall, Gucci and The North Face offered shoppers a glimmer of hope in a dark time by announcing they would be collaborating on a collection. And for a while, we had nothing more than that dream and a logo to keep us going — but on Tuesday, the two brands began unveiling a full look at their creative partnership, and it was well worth the wait.

This glimpse of the partnership comes via a '70s-inspired campaign that draws from The North Face's origins in northern California and was shot by Daniel Shea in the Alps. The assortment includes ready-to-wear (puffer coats, vests, shirts, T-shirts, sweatshirts, fleece, dresses, skirts and jumpsuits), soft accessories (beanies and scarves), luggage (specifically, backpacks and belt bags) and shoes (a gender-neutral boot available in three colors). Pricing for the line has yet to be released.

"Whether literal exploration of places and cultures or the more metaphorical adventures encouraged today by creative director Alessandro Michele, Gucci has always catered to the curious, presenting its clothes as tools that push the wearer into different territories," a press release reads.

Given both companies' recent emphasis on sustainability, the collection does consider environmental impact, incorporating ECONYL regenerated nylon into the luggage, relying on archival fabrics for select pieces and using packaging that can be recycled.

Gucci x The North Face will first drop in China, and will then be available for purchase in the U.S. starting on Jan. 6. You can start scoping out the product in the gallery, below.

52 Gallery 52 Images

