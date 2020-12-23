JACQUES MARIE MAGE IS HIRING A PART TIME GRAPHIC DESIGNER IN LOS ANGELES
Jacques Marie Mage is a Los Angeles-based producer of limited-edition designer goods that specialize in the micro-production of high quality eyewear for a clientele of discerning taste.
Your responsibilities are – but not limited to:
- Assist the marketing team in all aspects of design process
- Design high quality and innovative marketing material
- Perform other related duties as assigned
- Design and organize special projects in time with calendar deadlines
Required Skills and Experience:
- Entry level position
- Detail- oriented & highly organized
- Competent in Adobe Illustrator
- Competent in Adobe Photoshop
- Competent with Mailchimp preferred
- Strong communication skills, interpersonal skills, and presentation skills required
- Ability to function in a fast-paced environment
This is a part-time position. Please submit your cover letter, resume and portfolio to careers@jacquesmariemage.com