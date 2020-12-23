JACQUES MARIE MAGE IS HIRING A PART TIME GRAPHIC DESIGNER IN LOS ANGELES

Jacques Marie Mage is a Los Angeles-based producer of limited-edition designer goods that specialize in the micro-production of high quality eyewear for a clientele of discerning taste.

Your responsibilities are – but not limited to:

Assist the marketing team in all aspects of design process

Design high quality and innovative marketing material

Perform other related duties as assigned

Design and organize special projects in time with calendar deadlines

Required Skills and Experience:

Entry level position

Detail- oriented & highly organized

Competent in Adobe Illustrator

Competent in Adobe Photoshop

Competent with Mailchimp preferred

Strong communication skills, interpersonal skills, and presentation skills required

Ability to function in a fast-paced environment

This is a part-time position. Please submit your cover letter, resume and portfolio to careers@jacquesmariemage.com