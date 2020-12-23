Sponsored Story

JACQUES MARIE MAGE IS HIRING A PART TIME GRAPHIC DESIGNER IN LOS ANGELES

Jacques Marie Mage is a Los Angeles-based producer of limited-edition designer goods that specialize in the micro-production of high quality eyewear for a clientele of discerning taste.
Your responsibilities are – but not limited to:

  • Assist the marketing team in all aspects of design process
  • Design high quality and innovative marketing material
  • Perform other related duties as assigned
  • Design and organize special projects in time with calendar deadlines

Required Skills and Experience:

  • Entry level position
  • Detail- oriented & highly organized
  • Competent in Adobe Illustrator
  • Competent in Adobe Photoshop
  • Competent with Mailchimp preferred
  • Strong communication skills, interpersonal skills, and presentation skills required
  • Ability to function in a fast-paced environment

This is a part-time position. Please submit your cover letter, resume and portfolio to careers@jacquesmariemage.com

