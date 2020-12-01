Great Outfits in Fashion History (Beauty Edition): Jennifer Lopez's Early-Aughts Glow

In case there was any confusion about who originated the art of the glow.

Photo: Steve Granitz / Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

In case there was any confusion about who originated the art of the glow, let me direct your attention to these photos of Jennifer Lopez from the 73rd Annual Academy Awards, back in 2001. Well before most of us were using highlighters at all, J. Lo stepped on that early-aughts Oscars red carpet and showed us all why her name is basically synonymous with the word.

Lopez's ethereal, lit-from-within highlight appears most prominently on her brow and cheek bones, but there's a subtle glimmer on her shoulder, too. (The early 2000s definitely embraced body glitter.) Paired with subtly shimmery smoky eyes and a nude lip gloss, this is a patently J. Lo look, and it's the kind of makeup we've all been trying to mimic ever since.

In the event that this walk down red carpet memory lane makes you want to bathe yourself in highlighter (us, too), we've rounded up some glow-ifying makeup picks in the gallery below.

5 Gallery 5 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.