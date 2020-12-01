Must Read: Mariah Carey Gets Special Holiday Issue of 'Elle,' Marina Larroudé Launches Own Line

Photo: Ruvan Afanador for "Elle"

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Mariah Carey gets special holiday issue of Elle

Mariah Carey, the queen of holiday cheer, stars on the cover of Elle's digital December issue. Timed to coincide with the release of her Christmas special on Apple TV+ on Dec. 4, the cover story sees the singer opening up to Elle's Veronique Hyland about why Christmas isn't canceled and how she's staying hopeful this holiday season. {Elle}

Marina Larroudé launches own line

Former Barneys New York Fashion Director Marina Larroudé announced the launch of her own direct-to-consumer label in mid-November via Instagram. In a piece for Vogue, Larroudé gave Nicole Phelps the inside scoop on her new venture, which is centered around shoes. "I want Larroudé to have the best product in terms of quality, but I also want more people to have access to that quality," the editor-turned-designer told Vogue. She then goes on to describe the brand as "Benetton meets Celine meets Supreme." {Vogue}

What's killing department stores

Department stores in the United States are shrinking and shuttering as we get deeper into the 21st century. Recode Senior Correspondent Jason Del Ray explores the downfall of these once-glorious retailers and explains how the collapse of America's middle class creates a bleak future for them. {Recode}

Ellie Goldstein covers new Allure digital series

British model Ellie Goldstein is the digital cover star of Allure's new series on inclusivity and representation for people with disabilities in the beauty industry. The magazine's Senior Beauty Editor Dianna Mazzone caught up with the rising talent to talk about positivity and her goal of working for high-end brands. {Allure}

Photo: Vicki King for "Allure"

William Okpo celebrates a decade in fashion

In celebration of the 10-year anniversary of their womenswear label William Okpo, sisters Darlene and Lizzy Okpo sat down with WWD's Rosemary Feitelberg to discuss future plans. During the chat, the duo revealed they want to grow their network of handmade sewers and build sales internationally. {WWD}

Jodie Comer covers InStyle

"Killing Eve" lead Jodie Comer covers the January issue of InStyle. In an accompanying interview with Louise Powell, the English actress talks lounging in lockdown, what comes next and meeting Phoebe Waller-Bridge. {InStyle}

What went wrong at Topshop

Topshop owner Arcadia filed for bankruptcy on Monday. The British retailer is one of many to meet its end during the Covid-19 pandemic, but it's a particularly upsetting casualty given that it once served as the crown jewel of the high street. Tamison O'Connor outlines its decline in a piece for Business of Fashion and predicts a future for the retailer, which may involve an acquisition by Boohoo. {Business of Fashion}

Homepage photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

