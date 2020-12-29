Great Outfits in Fashion History: Marilyn Monroe In a Mesh Panel Peekaboo Dress

Marilyn Monroe in 1956. Photo: Douglas Miller/Getty Images

Marilyn Monroe was a complicated figure, but one thing's for sure: The woman knew how to create a fantasy by way of what she wore. As New Year's Eve has us preparing for yet another 2020 holiday spent at home, Monroe's ability to use fashion and beauty in a way that seemed to transform reality sounds pretty appealing.

Though "dressing up" this New Year's Eve might mean nothing more than changing out of the loungewear we're normally sporting these days, it's fun to imagine a past (and hopefully, a future) where getting gussied up makes sense.

And for inspiration in that regard, Monroe's look at a 1956 press conference in London, intended to promote her film "The Prince and the Showgirl," is just about perfect. Monroe chose a sleeveless black dress for the occasion with a form-fitting silhouette and a boatneck neckline that showed off her clavicle. But perhaps the most modern-feeling element of the dress is the mesh cutout right over the ribcage. Paired with long white gloves and perfectly coiffed hair, it's a look that feels both retro and timely at once.

In case you want to try out the mesh-cutout situation for yourself, we've rounded up a few modern iterations on the look from brands like Mugler and Chromat. Check out our picks in the gallery below.

