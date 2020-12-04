Great Outfits in Fashion History: Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen Front Row at Chanel in Big, Round Sunglasses

Photo: Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

As far as style icons of the aughts go, it's hard to top the Olsen twins. Between the two of them, Mary-Kate and Ashley spent the decade on dozens of best-dressed lists and thousands of inspiration boards. (Surely it didn't hurt that many of us grew up with them on our screens, from their "Full House" days to the underrated classic that is "New York Minute.") And of the many Olsen twin looks from that time period, few stand out the way the above outfits, worn to grace the Chanel Fall 2008 front row, do.

Despite the fact that just about everything in this image screams 2008, from the bug-eyed sunnies to the YSL Tribs, it also looks timeless thanks to the simple shapes and color palette. Mary-Kate's cream Chanel duster and black leggings combo make just as much sense for today's homebound, Zoom-dominated world as they did paired with those then-ubiquitous Balenciaga booties. Meanwhile, who wouldn't still wear the grey sweatshirt and black waxed jeans combo sported by Ashley? (Plus those Tribute platforms have to be due for a comeback of their own, no?)

The fashion pendulum inevitably swung away from giant sunglasses into almost comically tiny territory, which means it's just about time for that bug-eyed look to return. You can't go wrong with Chanel, but there's plenty of other great options out there to shop.

