Must Read: MatchesFashion Names Global Fashion Officer, Patagonia CEO Talks Post-Trump Future

MatchesFashion's Natalie Kingham Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images for Eco-Age

MatchesFashion names global fashion officer

After it was announced that Elizabeth von der Goltz would join MatchesFashion from Net-a-Porter as chief commercial officer, the company said it was promoting buying director Natalie Kingham to global fashion officer. "Throughout 2020 we have seen how our customers' lifestyles have adapted to a changing world," she said, in a statement, of her new role. "As we move into 2021, I'm looking forward to evolving MatchesFashion's proposition and continuing to showcase an innovative curation of designer talent." {Fashionista Inbox}

Patagonia CEO discusses the company's future post-Trump

Over the past few years, Patagonia has stood out in the retail space for its vocal opposition to President Donald Trump and his administration, and for its commitment to climate activism. With a new CEO at the helm — and new leadership in the White House — will that change? Patagonia's Ryan Gellert talks to Bloomberg's Kim Bhasin about the brand's future. {Bloomberg}

Report suggests most fashion brands can't confirm whether or not their cotton comes from forced labor in China

A new report published by the Center for Global Policy about coercive labor in Xinjiang, China sheds light on how little fashion brands might know about where their cotton comes from. In fact, many may have raw material in their supply chains that comes from farms using forced Uighur Muslims labor. "Amid rising awareness of the role of Uighur persecution in their supply chains," Robert Williams writes in Business of Fashion, some brands "are having to admit that there still is a lot about their supply chains they don't know. Considering the scale of the forced labor issue and the prevalence of Xinjiang cotton in the market, few brands can honestly guarantee consumers it isn't being used in their products." {Business of Fashion}

