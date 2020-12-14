Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Tie-Neck Blouse Edition

Photo: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

On Sunday, during CNN's "Heroes" broadcast, Meghan Markle made a surprise television appearance to honor the people who have been working to serve their communities over the past year.

"In a year that has been universally challenging for everyone, I'm inspired by the stories of compassion in our communities," she said. "Across the country, people have put their own needs aside to come together and support the collective well-being of those around them."

The Duchess of Sussex, who is based in California with husband Prince Harry and son Archie, spoke of the "quiet heroes" who helped feed children when school lunch programs were halted across the country and who delivered food to those who are immunocompromised or otherwise unable to leave their homes amid the Covid-19 pandemic. "These individuals stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met," she said. "They made sure those around them did not have to suffer in isolation. They nourished their neighbors in more ways than one. And they showed us, all of us, that even in the darkest times, when we come together, we have the power to remind someone else that there is hope, and that we will be okay."

You can watch her full appearance below.

In the video, Markle is seen from the torso up, sitting in a garden, wearing a creamy tie-neck blouse (for which the label has yet to be identified), her hair pulled back in a low ponytail. She accessorized with simple stud earrings, believed by fan accounts to be Zoraida's Gold Swallow Stud Earrings, and her Cartier Love bracelet.

See more things the Duchess of Sussex has worn in the gallery below:

135 Gallery 135 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.