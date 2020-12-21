Great Outfits in Fashion History: Naomi Campbell's Sparkly Red Shift Dress

Naomi Campbell a the premier of "Unzipped" in 1995. Photo: SGranitz/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

From memorable minis to conversation-starting cutouts, Naomi Campbell's style file is filled with uncompromisingly bold looks. Name a year over the last three decades, and there's a great Campbell outfit to go with it. I went with 1995, and landed on the sparkly red shift dress she wore to the amfAR benefit premiere of "Unzipped."

It feels particularly timely to revisit the twinkling, head-to-toe red getup. It does look like she's en route to a Christmas soirée, and it even gives off some tree ornament vibes. I don't celebrate the holiday, but its festive, cheer-inducing shimmer is not lost on me — in fact, I'm rather charmed by it. The model accessorized the dress with pointed-toe pumps in the same crimson hue and a teardrop diamond necklace. On the beauty front, she went for blunt bangs, an alluring smokey eye and glossy scarlet lips.

For a similar party-ready mini, browse the gallery below.

