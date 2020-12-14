Must Read: Paloma Elsesser Covers 'Vogue,' How the Pandemic Changed Fashion's Approach To Holiday Clothes

Paloma Elsesser for Vogue. Photo: Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Paloma Elsesser covers Vogue

On Monday, Vogue rolled out the third of its four January 2021 covers, starring Paloma Elsesser in a Micheal Kors Collection dress, photographed by Annie Leibovitz. Speaking with Janelle Okwodu, the model discusses challenging the fashion community to do better and inspiring a new generation. The issue will be available on newsstands on Dec. 22. {Vogue}

How the pandemic changed fashion's approach to holiday clothes

Sparkly clothes made for celebratory nights out and festive holiday gatherings are in low demand as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has put a damper on the party season. In a new piece for Business of Fashion, Alexandra Mondalek looks at how fashion's approach to the holidays includes changing product assortment — think glam pajamas — as well as the marketing around it. {Business of Fashion}

Inside the new influencer capital of America

Atlanta has become a hub for internet talent. Taylor Lorenz explores what makes these Georgia-based influencers so unique in a piece for The New York Times, writing that "they show none of the entitlement or attitude that has come to characterize the better-known TikTok stars of Los Angeles," and that there is "an overwhelming sense of community and camaraderie." Lorenz also discusses two newly formed all-Black Gen-Z creator mansions in Atlanta that are aimed at getting Black influencers more brand recognition and deals. {The New York Times}

Meet the fashion watchdogs working towards a more inclusive future

Melissa Magsaysay spotlights various organizations that are dedicated to creating a more diverse landscape in fashion in a piece for the Los Angeles Times. Highlighted groups include consulting agencies like 2BG, as well as organizations like the Black in Fashion Council, and programs like Incubate and the Brand Lab . {Los Angeles Times}

Tia Adeola debuts Spring 2021 collection alongside "Black is Beautiful" film

Designer Tia Adeola, who made her runway debut this past February, is releasing her Spring 2021 collection alongside a fashion film titled "Black is Beautiful" on a newly launched website this week. The film, which you can watch below, reimagines Sofia Coppola's "Marie Antoinette" with an all-Black female cast. Adeola came up with the concept for the film and renowned director Nina Meredith brought her vision to life. {Fashionista inbox}

