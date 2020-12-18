Must Read: Poshmark Files for IPO, How Beauty Can Fix Its Packaging Problem

Photo: Courtesy of Poshmark

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Poshmark files for IPO

Online reseller marketplace Poshmark announced on Thursday that it has filed for initial public offering. Per a company statement, it has applied to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol POSH. Though the company has been impacted by the pandemic, it reported $192.8 million in revenue from January through September of 2020, an increase from the same period in the previous year. {WWD}



How beauty brands can address their packaging problem

"Beauty brands know they have a packaging problem," writes Cheryl Wischhover for Business of Fashion, noting that consumers have begun to increasingly demand more sustainable options in the beauty space. She points to alternatives to traditional plastics, such as bioplastics, post-consumer resin and rethinking recycling programs from the top-down as opportunities to overhaul current common practices. {Business of Fashion}.

Tracee Ellis Ross discusses hair discrimination

In collaboration with Color of Change, Tracee Ellis Ross joined Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Representative Leslie Herod and small Black beauty business owners to discuss hair discrimination, the CROWN Act and the state of small Black beauty businesses. The panel discussion, called "InHAIRitance," is available publicly on Facebook and YouTube. {Fashionista inbox}

New exhibit celebrates 'Afrofuturism in Design'

A new exhibit titled "Afrofuturism in Design" opens on Friday at the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta. It focuses on Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter's work through a fashion history lens and features more than 60 costumes she has designed — including those from "Black Panther." {Fashionista inbox}

The 15 Percent Pledge's gift guide

The 15 Percent Pledge put together an extensive gift guide to enable easy shopping from Black-owned brands. Categories span beauty and wellness; apparel and accessories; gift bags, jewelry and paper goods and food and beverage. {15 Percent Pledge}

