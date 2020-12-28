Great Outfits in Fashion History: Princess Diana's Red Ski Suit

The royal fashion icon didn't sacrifice her attention-getting style when hitting the slopes.
Author:
Publish date:
princess-diana-red-ski-suit

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

A royal fashion icon, Princess Diana never sacrificed her attention-getting style — not even to hit the slopes. 

Whether gliding on snow in Austria or Switzerland, Diana's skiwear was fearless in its use of color. (She often wore an uncompromising shade of red, which naturally made her stand out from the all-white background.) I've been dreaming about what I would wear on my own alpine adventure for almost a decade, even though I have yet to actually go skiing or enjoy a spot of après-ski. One of my looks (I have several) is inspired by Diana's crimson ski suit by Head, which she wore on holiday in the Klosters in 1986. She topped the vibrant suit off with a braided headband and gold hoops. 

If you're planning on skiing this winter and you want to give a nod to the late royal's bold slope, browse the gallery below for some chic piste options. 

jw anderson knit headpiece
perfect mooment ski suit
large_bogner-orange-cat
6
Gallery
6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

bianca-jagger-wedding
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Bianca Jagger's YSL Wedding Suit

Name a more iconic bridal look.

kate-moss-pajama-dressing-2014
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Kate Moss in a Polka-Dotted Pajama Suit

There's never been a better time to party in your PJ's.

diane-keaton-great-outfits
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Diane Keaton's Baggy Leather Trousers

This look predates her all-white iconic ensembles.

timothee-chalamet-haider-ackerman
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Timotheé Chalamet's Satin Suit and Cowboy Boots

A red carpet treat from 2019.