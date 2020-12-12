Pyer Moss Is Hiring A Digital Director In New York, NY

Pyer Moss is looking for a seasoned Digital Director who will be responsible for overseeing and managing e-commerce, social media and customer service for our rapidly growing business.

Company: Pyer Moss

Position: Digital Director

Employment Type: Full Time

Reports to: VP, Sales & Marketing

Website: www.pyermoss.com

Location: New York

Contact: careers@pyermoss.com

Please submit your resume and portfolio with your name and position in the subject of the email and why you are a fit for this position in the body of the email.

THE COMPANY

Pyer Moss was founded in 2013 by Kerby Jean-Raymond. Jean-Raymond describes Pyer Moss as a “timely social experiment" that uses fashion, the arts and activism to produce thought-provoking storytelling.

POSITION OVERVIEW

Pyer Moss is looking for a seasoned Digital Director who will be responsible for overseeing and managing e-commerce, social media and customer service for our rapidly growing business.

This role is responsible for developing, managing, optimizing and overseeing all pieces of the Pyer Moss e-commerce business from strategy to marketing to operations to ensure we surpass our business goals while keeping and evolving our luxury aesthetic and impactful storytelling. The Director must create a superior brand and shopping experience for all customers, strategically combining traditional e-commerce sales with the development and management of our ever-evolving content hub. The Digital Director needs to create a data analytics strategy in order to develop comprehensive marketing campaigns inclusive of social media, email, marketing, CRM and search advertising.

This role will be responsible for building, evolving and executing Pyer Moss’ social media strategy in order to grow our global business. This should be inclusive of Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (and new platforms that make sense for the brand), utilizing organic and paid tactics.

At Pyer Moss, we believe the customer is just as important as currency. As such, this role will also oversee our Customer Service function, researching and implementing customer service processes and tools that will ensure a best-in-class customer experience.

As a leading luxury fashion brand, Pyer Moss is continuing to expand into the global market. The Digital Director must have a global viewpoint and optimize our e-commerce and social media tactics for global growth. The right candidate is hungry, fast-paced, detail-oriented and not afraid to break the rules in order to get the job done.

RESPONSIBILITIES

● General

○ Oversee and manage all digital projects (e-commerce & social)

○ Design and implement digital strategies within budget requirements

○ Set specific digital objectives and KPIs and monitor progress

○ Ensure smooth operation for all digital tools and applications (e.g. website, blogs and social media)

○ Continue to bring best-in-class recommendations, industry trends, technology partners to the table

○ Responsible for quality of work in terms of accuracy and content

● E-Commerce

○ Analyze SEO and marketing metrics and implement best new practices across the board

○ Generate innovative ideas to increase web traffic

○ Develop and implement customer acquisition and retention strategies and tactics

○ Develop e-commerce brand guidelines and best practices and execute on said guidelines

○ Plan and oversee e-commerce photoshoots and content capture, ensuring we adhere to guidelines, timelines and budget

○ Develop and execute CRM strategy and recommend necessary management tools

○ Manage and grow our email list database and develop and execute e-newsletter strategy inclusive of planning, content layout/compilation and assess data to inform future strategies including segmentation, customer acquisition, etc.

○ Upload product content to our platform including images, description, size, price, tags, categories, etc.

○ QC website daily to ensure correct categorization, images, copy, pricing, and promotional offers are accurate and meet internal requirements

○ Provide weekly e-commerce reporting to team

● Social Media

○ Set and manage social media KPIs based on growth strategy and data analytics plan

○ Develop comprehensive social media strategy (key programming and evergreen) to deliver on said KPIs

○ Work closely with Creative Director and Art Director to plan social strategy and ensure best representation of assets across social

○ Recommend unique social media tactics (both paid, owned and earned) that are outside of the norm

○ Develop comprehensive social media reporting, utilizing key learnings and best practices in future execution

○ Oversee day-to-day workflow of Social Media Manager + personal career development

● Customer Service

○ Develop best-in-class customer service practices to not only solve current customer issues but turn those customers into future and long-term clients

○ Explore customer loyalty program

○ Identify and support implementation of CS technology

○ Oversee Customer Service manager to ensure those practices are met on a consistent basis

REQUIREMENTS:

● Proven work as a Digital Director with tangible case studies and business wins

● Minimum of 6-8 years of experience working in e-commerce for high traffic websites (focus on fashion, beauty or lifestyle is preferred)

● Bachelor’s degree required in Marketing and/or Business field

● Agency experience is a [major] plus

● Strong passion for the brand and category

● Finger on pulse of new social media platforms and innovations

● Hands on experience with SEO/SEM and CRM software

● Nimble with the ability to manage multiple projects in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

● Tasks require a strong attention to detail and ability to work under deadlines

● Strong leadership skills

● Team player and willing to go above and beyond to get the job done

● Excellent communication skills

● Proficient in Shopify backend, HTML, Photoshop, inDesign, Excel and back end marketing dashboards (social media, Google Analytics etc.)

● Bring new ideas, if it’s been done before, we don’t want it!

Pyer Moss Apparel Group is an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Employer. We are committed to affirmatively providing equal opportunity to all associates and qualified applicants without regard to race, color, ancestry, national origin, religion, sex, marital status, age, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, legally protected physical or mental disability or any other basis protected under applicable law.