Pyer Moss Is Hiring A Men's Apparel Designer In New York, NY

Company: Pyer Moss

Position: Men’s Apparel Designer

Employment Type: Full Time

Reports to: VP, Product & Design

Website: www.pyermoss.com

Location: New York

Contact: careers@pyermoss.com

Please submit your resume and portfolio with your name and position in the subject of the email and why you are a fit for this position in the body of the email.

THE COMPANY

Pyer Moss was founded in 2013 by Kerby Jean-Raymond. Jean-Raymond describes Pyer Moss as a “timely social experiment" that uses fashion, the arts and activism to produce thought-provoking storytelling.

POSITION OVERVIEW

Pyer Moss is looking for an experienced Men’s Apparel Designer who can bring a unique, fresh and strong design POV to the Pyer Moss team.

The Men’s Apparel Designer is responsible for all phases of the design development process, from building of initial concept through sample making and production. They must facilitate communication with all necessary departments including print, trim, embroidery, merchandising, patternmaking and production and build partnerships across the brand.

This person will work directly with the VP of Product & Design to take collections from concept to reality. We are looking for candidates with creative and highly organized minds and a track record of success designing luxury apparel in the men’s category.

RESPONSIBILITIES

● Team player who will work closely with the VP, Product & Design to design category-specific products based on design direction given

● Responsible for managing the design process to include sketching, tech pack creation and maintenance, garment fitting and all development-related follow-up

● Research new products and work with the rest of the Product & Design team to bring to life

● Interact with all areas (merchandising, product development, and manufacturing) to guarantee design integrity throughout all stages

● Translate sketches into detailed CADs

● Perform daily follow-up to ensure design stays on track

● Observe presentation techniques and be prepared to make preliminary presentations

● Perform design research

● Comment on lab dips, wash submits and finishes with supervisor approval

● Work with Illustrator to develop style sketches

● Develop color stories with VP, Product & Design, Creative Director and determine color standards. Prepare standards for appropriate departments, and communicate to team

● Initiate new finishes for development. Hand off to Production

● Attend fittings and maintain product details from first prototype through production to assure continuity of design

● Maintain updates on product changes throughout the season i.e. color changes, fabric changes, design changes that might influence price, quantity or delivery

● Develop design and mood boards - for internal and external meetings

● Verbally present product ideas and details with clarity during team meetings

● Research market regularly for creative ideas, product awareness and pricing in order to produce a creative and competitive product that will help grow the Pyer Moss business

● Offer new product opportunities to design and manufacturing in advance of season; initiate timely development

● Perform other design duties as required

REQUIREMENTS

● 5+ years of design experience in the men’s luxury fashion industry

● Bachelor’s degree in Apparel Design

● High level of creativity and understanding of high-end contemporary fashion market

● In-depth knowledge of pattern making, draping and garment construction, fabric construction, and trims

● Ability to design, tech pack, compile CADS in proper design language

● Excellent sense of style and color

● Ability to not only design in a high fashion space but also design to a certain value for different ranges

● Highly competent in Adobe Illustrator

● Proficient in Adobe Photoshop, Isis, Web PDM or similar, Microsoft Excel and Word

● Ability to independently multitask and prioritize different types of work

● Strong communications skills

● Attention to detail and ability to work under tight deadlines

● Self-motivated

● Ability to be nimble and a team player; willing to go above and beyond to get the job done as we are a small team

● Bring new ideas, if it’s been done before, we don’t want it!

● Ability to travel

Pyer Moss Apparel Group is an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Employer. We are committed to affirmatively providing equal opportunity to all associates and qualified applicants without regard to race, color, ancestry, national origin, religion, sex, marital status, age, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, legally protected physical or mental disability or any other basis protected under applicable law.