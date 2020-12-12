Pyer Moss Is Hiring An Art Director In New York, NY

Company: Pyer Moss

Position: Art Director (Graphic Design Expertise Required + Photography A Plus)

Employment Type: Full Time

Reports to: CEO/Creative Director

Website: www.pyermoss.com

Location: New York

Contact: careers@pyermoss.com

THE COMPANY

Pyer Moss was founded in 2013 by Kerby Jean-Raymond. Jean-Raymond describes Pyer Moss as a “timely social experiment" that uses fashion, the arts and activism to produce thought-provoking storytelling.

POSITION OVERVIEW

Pyer Moss is seeking an experienced interdisciplinary creative with a proven track record of success for the position of Art Director. The Art Director will work closely with the CEO/Creative Director in the ideation of creative concepts to ensure these concepts are executed at the highest level. Strong candidates will be great communicators, able to translate creative concepts to business insights with keen attention to details.

The position requires a background in graphic design and will collaborate with our design, production and e-commerce teams to develop compelling visual assets. This individual will be influential in creating the visual storytelling for Pyer Moss by translating the core brand tenants and product inspiration concepts into an engaging, cohesive brand experience across multiple platforms both digital, print, and production.

The ideal candidate has a passion for photography.

RESPONSIBILITIES

● Art Director

○ Execute the Creative Directors vision across all projects and platforms while bringing unique and innovative POV and new ways of creative thinking and execution

○ Collaborate with the Sales and Marketing team to ensure content delivers on marketing plans (amount of content, dimensions etc.), prioritizing work and resources across projects based on short- and long-term needs, establishing production schedules by collaborating with the design, production and e-commerce departments

○ Identify and work with new talent inclusive but not limited to graphic designers, visual artists, photographers, videographers to help execute the Pyer Moss aesthetic and vision

○ Evolve visual brand voice and define implementation / usage guidelines across social, e-commerce, PR, all marketing touchpoints.

○ Bring innovative creative ideas to the table

○ Build, lead, and review the work of the creative team (and potential agencies) in the production of all web, print, and digital marketing collateral

○ Spearhead and manage content strategy for both small-scale and large-scale projects, harnessing strategy, digital and brand design, compelling content and technology

○ Execute the vision on time and within budget

○ Review and approve art and copy (developed by team or agency)

○ Present or oversee presentation of final concepts and obtain approvals for deliverables

● Graphic Designer

○ Bring a unique and creative POV to graphics to be used across internal and external touch points across all mediums (digital, internal and external presentations, marketing, product, packaging)

○ Successfully execute production artwork for Pyer Moss, including: branded trims, labeling trims and packaging (main labels, hang tags, accessory cards, wrap bands, heat seals, etc.)

○ Manage the creation of all graphic marketing assets from concept to delivery

○ Ensure accuracy of design files in latter stages of development and deliver graphics in all required specs

○ Liaise with cross functional teams including design, production, e-commerce and sales as needed to achieve optimum results

○ Manage time to ensure all target dates are met

Requirements:

● 5+ years of experience in art direction and graphic design in agency or brand setting (preferably in the luxury fashion space) including experience creating marketing/advertising campaigns from developing vision and messaging to overseeing and delivering production on time and within the outlined budget

● A natural understanding of the Pyer Moss brand, aesthetic and target consumer

● Demonstrated portfolio showing creative, design and software skills

● A unique, clear and strong creative POV with an understanding of business objectives

● Highly skilled with leading a team of creative talent to creating on time deliverables

● Ability to translate Creative Director’s vision into compelling creative campaigns and graphics across all touchpoints / mediums

● Understanding and past experience creating integrated content across all marketing channels from digital, social media, paid media, mobile, but also understand offline and print

● Proficient in InDesign, Illustrator, and Photoshop as well as the Microsoft Office Suite

● Strong point of view on and ability to create unique graphics

● Mastery of graphic design software

● Solid knowledge of design and visual principles

● Ability to communicate design choices clearly

● Great multitasking skills and ability to work under pressure

● Proficient in Lightroom, Capture One or comparable photo editing software

● Capable of editing video on the fly

