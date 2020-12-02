Great Outfits in Fashion History: Rita Moreno Re-Wearing Her 1962 Oscars Dress in 2018

"It's been hanging in my closet and I go and stroke it now and then," she told 'People.'

Rita Moreno is many things — an EGOT, a Puerto Rican icon, an all-around living legend, arguably TV's best grandmother (#SaveODAAT). She's also an advocate for sustainable fashion, making a statement at the 2018 Oscars by re-wearing something she already owned. But it wasn't just any old dress: It was the gown she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in, for her performance in "West Side Story" in 1962.

The actor confirmed reports that she'd be bringing back the iconic gown, which she had made in Manila, ahead of the actual 2018 red carpet on Twitter.

Moreno updated the original garment, changing the bodice from a high-neck to a strapless top. She once again accessorized with black elbow gloves, but added a matching headband and statement jewelry the second time around.

"It's been hanging in my closet and I go and stroke it now and then," she told People TV of the dress. "I just love — it was an amazing night. They didn't have a red carpet then, it was so different."

Moreno's look was just as beautiful in 2018 as it was in 1962, as was the sentiment behind her choosing to bring it back out for one of the most highly-publicized events in Hollywood. Because when an outfit is that good, why would you only wear it once?

