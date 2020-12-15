Must Read: Rosalía Covers 'Vogue,' Telfar on Rewriting the Rules of Luxury Retail

Rosalía for Vogue. Photo: Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

Rosalía covers Vogue

On Tuesday, Vogue rolled out its fourth and final January 2021 cover, starring Rosalía in a Burberry dress, photographed by Annie Leibovitz. Speaking with Julyssa Lopez, the singer talks finding inspiration everywhere and embracing extremes. The issue will be available on newsstands on Dec. 22. {Vogue}

Telfar on rewriting the rules of luxury retail

Telfar Clemens launched his namesake label in 2005 on a foundation of accessibility — a luxury brand for everyone. In a piece for Harper's Bazaar, the designer opens up to Alison Cohn about staying true to his inclusive mission, despite accidentally creating the It bag of 2020. {Harper's Bazaar}

The importance of the CEO-CFO relationship

The role of chief financial officer has become more important during Covid-19 as CEOs faced tough decisions regarding money and the future. Evan Clark explores the increasing significance of this position for WWD by looking at the close relationship between VF Corp. CFO Scott Roe and CEO Steve Rendle. {WWD}

How Africa's e-commerce start-up Jumia is mapping a path to profitability

Robb Young caught up with the chairperson of Jumia, an e-tailer in Africa, to discuss adapting the e-commerce model for the African environment and how the company plans to stay profitable post-pandemic. {Business of Fashion}

