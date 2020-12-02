Must Read: Sarah Bahbah Launches a Fashion Brand, Meet the Vintage Collector Powering the Costumes of 'The Crown'

Photo: Courtesy of Lazy Cake

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Sarah Bahbah launches a fashion brand

Sarah Bahbah, the Instagram-famous artist best known for her photographs subtitled with lines of dialogue, is launching her own fashion brand. Dubbed "Lazy Cake," the line debuts with five sets of sweats with phrases like "I'm my own muse" and "I gave myself three orgasms and a pizza." Each set retails for $240 and is available in a size range from XS to 4XL. {Fashionista Inbox}

Meet the vintage collector powering the costumes of "The Crown"

When "The Crown" finally caught up to the Princess Diana years in season four, it renewed a kind of fervor for Lady Di's iconic style. Well, those looking to copy the '80s costumes at home are in luck: Many were sourced from one vintage shop, Menage Modern Vintage, curated by Chiara Menage. For the New York Times, Vanessa Friedman chats with Menage about the collection that led her to "The Crown" costume designer Amy Roberts. {New York Times}

The business of the antiracism movement in fashion

The fashion industry has long needed to reckon with the racism ingrained in the very threads of its system — and following the racial justice protests of 2020, it finally seems willing to do so. At Elle, Carrie Battan speaks with Chrissy Rutherford and Danielle Prescod about the events that led up to the founding of 2BG (Two Black Girls) Consulting, and the work that needs to be done for their antiracism work to take hold. {Elle}

Marc Jacobs on his jewelry collection

Designer Marc Jacobs has always loved to make a statement, whether that was through his work on the runway or his own personal style. In a conversation with Lynn Yaeger and Town & Country editor-in-chief Stellene Volandes, Jacobs discusses his signature strand of pearls and how he's using his jewelry collection to subvert style expectations. {Town & Country}

