Savannah Engel Public Relation Is Hiring A Freelance Public Relations Coordinator In New York, NY

Savannah Engel Public Relations is looking for a freelance Public Relations Coordinator to work 1-2 days a week starting ASAP. Candidates must be driven, detail-oriented, and punctual with excellent verbal and written communication skills. Freelancer will work directly under our full-time PR Manager, and in tandem with our part-time PR Coordinator. Minimum 2 years Fashion PR experience. Position will be both remote and occasionally in person. The person will work on gift guide, 4 new launches and sample trafficking.

Responsibilities:

Sample trafficking & inventory management

Updating of publication, VIP & influencer contacts lists

Oversee Press coverage tracking and logging

Creation of case studies

Knowledge of celebrity dressing

Drafting and distribution of product pitches to all relevant media outlets

Draft, edit and distribute press releases and other relevant PR materials

Help manage a team of 8 interns

Assist in client-facing projects and collaborations

Build on existing media relationships within the industry, while also creating new contacts within the fashion, lifestyle, and design realms

The Ideal Candidate

A minimum of 2 years of experience in Public Relations and a proven track record in a management role working with luxury fashion clients

Self-starter with strong organizational skills who can multi-task and prioritize

Well versed in media, fashion, culture, and entertainment industry trends

Proven relationships with media and business contacts that have delivered demonstrable results

Strong communications skills

Strong interpersonal skills with experience in supervising and managing multiple projects

Ability to adapt to changing deadlines and schedules

Skilled at writing press releases and other PR related documents

Experience using Fashion GPS to track and organize samples

Savannah Engel PR Clients & Events

RETAINER:

Markarian –PR and VIP

Morgan Lane - PR and VIP

PatBO - PR and VIP

Club House Global - PR

Dos Swim - PR and VIP

Franz Skincare - PR and VIP

To Apply: Please send your resume to savannah@savannahengel.com, subject line Freelance Public Relations Coordinator.