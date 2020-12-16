Savannah Engel Public Relation Is Hiring A Freelance Public Relations Coordinator In New York, NY
Savannah Engel Public Relations is looking for a freelance Public Relations Coordinator to work 1-2 days a week starting ASAP. Candidates must be driven, detail-oriented, and punctual with excellent verbal and written communication skills. Freelancer will work directly under our full-time PR Manager, and in tandem with our part-time PR Coordinator. Minimum 2 years Fashion PR experience. Position will be both remote and occasionally in person. The person will work on gift guide, 4 new launches and sample trafficking.
Responsibilities:
- Sample trafficking & inventory management
- Updating of publication, VIP & influencer contacts lists
- Oversee Press coverage tracking and logging
- Creation of case studies
- Knowledge of celebrity dressing
- Drafting and distribution of product pitches to all relevant media outlets
- Draft, edit and distribute press releases and other relevant PR materials
- Help manage a team of 8 interns
- Assist in client-facing projects and collaborations
- Build on existing media relationships within the industry, while also creating new contacts within the fashion, lifestyle, and design realms
The Ideal Candidate
- A minimum of 2 years of experience in Public Relations and a proven track record in a management role working with luxury fashion clients
- Self-starter with strong organizational skills who can multi-task and prioritize
- Well versed in media, fashion, culture, and entertainment industry trends
- Proven relationships with media and business contacts that have delivered demonstrable results
- Strong communications skills
- Strong interpersonal skills with experience in supervising and managing multiple projects
- Ability to adapt to changing deadlines and schedules
- Skilled at writing press releases and other PR related documents
- Experience using Fashion GPS to track and organize samples
Savannah Engel PR Clients & Events
RETAINER:
Markarian –PR and VIP
Morgan Lane - PR and VIP
PatBO - PR and VIP
Club House Global - PR
Dos Swim - PR and VIP
Franz Skincare - PR and VIP
To Apply: Please send your resume to savannah@savannahengel.com, subject line Freelance Public Relations Coordinator.