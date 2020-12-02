17 Puffer Jackets and Bubble Coats to Complete All Your Winter Looks

They're arguably the most sensible runway-approved, street-style-beloved item you can have in your wardrobe.
Author:
Publish date:
Puffer Jacket New York Fashion Week February 2020 Street Style

The trend is going on a few years strong at this point, but that doesn't mean puffer jackets are going anywhere anytime soon. They're arguably the most sensible runway-approved, street-style-beloved item you can have in your wardrobe, so it's no wonder designers keep dreaming up new ones and shoppers keep scooping them up season after season. 

Because they've been such a thing for a minute, you can find a bubble coat in a range of lengths, colors, prints and even textures. It's easier than ever to buy a puffer that fits your ideal seasonal aesthetic, so what are you waiting for? Ahead, shop some of the most eye-grabbing styles on the market right now that'll complete all of your winter looks. 

Wild Fable Women's Feathered Cord Puffer Jacket Target
17
Gallery
17 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Related Stories

shop-puffers-sale
Shopping

13 Puffer Jackets on Sale to Get You Through a Winter of Outdoor Dining

An added bonus: the extra padding will help you keep a safe distance from others.

coats master image.jpg
Shopping

55 Coats to Keep You Warm and Chic This Winter

Whether you're looking for a classic investment piece or something more on-trend, these are the styles to shop now and wear until spring.

puffer-coats-trend-small
Shopping

21 Puffer Coats That'll Definitely Sell Out This Winter

They're about to take over whether you like it or not. (We do.)

pyer-moss-spring-2020
Shopping

100+ Black-Owned Fashion Brands to Know

We will continue to update this list as new brands emerge and come to our attention.