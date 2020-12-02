17 Puffer Jackets and Bubble Coats to Complete All Your Winter Looks

They're arguably the most sensible runway-approved, street-style-beloved item you can have in your wardrobe.

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The trend is going on a few years strong at this point, but that doesn't mean puffer jackets are going anywhere anytime soon. They're arguably the most sensible runway-approved, street-style-beloved item you can have in your wardrobe, so it's no wonder designers keep dreaming up new ones and shoppers keep scooping them up season after season.

Because they've been such a thing for a minute, you can find a bubble coat in a range of lengths, colors, prints and even textures. It's easier than ever to buy a puffer that fits your ideal seasonal aesthetic, so what are you waiting for? Ahead, shop some of the most eye-grabbing styles on the market right now that'll complete all of your winter looks.

17 Gallery 17 Images

