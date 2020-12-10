26 Ways To Get Into Lilac This Winter

Our winter palette typically consists of colors that you'd find on, say, a plate of marinated olives — moody more so than peppy. That's why it's always a treat when a happier hue from spring decides to stick around as temperatures drop. This year, it's lilac that's poised to turn our black cashmere frowns upside down.

A refreshing medium between pale purple and pink, lilac is the friendly underdog that gets along with cozy staples quite well. The popular purple variant received the autumnal stamp of approval on the Fall 2020 runways of designers like Boss, Prada and Alberta Ferretti, leaning all the way in with full-on monochrome or reserving the shade for a pop of fresh color with classic dark-wash denim. Naturally, contemporary lines and affordable favorites have already picked up on the message, with just about every garment and accessory available in the playful purple.

Ahead, we've pulled together over a dozen lilac pieces, from oversize sweaters and sweatpants to handbags and socks, to brighten up your fall wardrobe.

26 Gallery 26 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.