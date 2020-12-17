19 Fuzzy Sandals That'll Comfort Your Soles This Winter

From shearling-lined clogs to faux fur-covered slides.
Hugs were few and far between in 2020, but The Brands are getting creative when thinking of ways to bring us comfort and warmth to shoppers. On the footwear front, this meant upgrading traditional sandals with fuzzy insoles, making them the perfect work-from-home shoe. Now, they function as both a lazy Sunday slipper and a substantial slip-on for running quick errands. 

Ahead, shop a cozy-chic selection of sandals that your feet are guaranteed to love as much as a massage or a cashmere sock. From shearling-lined clogs to faux fur-covered slides, there's bound to be a plush pair to soothe your soles in the gallery below. 

