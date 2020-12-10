Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sienna Miller in a Quintessentially Chloé Look

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

With Chloé having recently parted ways with Natacha Ramsay-Levi and appointed Gabriela Hearst as its new creative director, I think a lot of us have been contemplating the Chloé look — that youthful, relaxed-yet-feminine French cool-girl vibe that made so many of us fans of the brand over the years. Pre-Ramsay-Levi, Clare Waight Keller nailed it with the above eyelet-trimmed babydoll dress from the Spring 2017 collection. And who better to bring it to life than Sienna Miller, a pioneer of the mid-aughts boho phenomenon in which Chloé was definitely a participant?

Still, Miller managed to make the playful piece look mature and timeless: It worked as well in 2017 as it would have in 2007 or 1967. And as chic as she looked wearing it on a red carpet at a movie premiere, the dress also has strong nightgown energy, which is more representative of the time in which we're currently living.

For a few dresses that similarly work in or out of bed, browse the gallery below.

