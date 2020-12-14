Studio Beauty Is Hiring A Studio Coordinator In New York, NY
Title: Studio Coordinator
Position Reports To: Director
Basic Function: Support PR supergroup in managing and facilitating press opportunities and projects for clients. Focus on internal team organization, securing product placement / speedy press clippings as well as coming up with out-of-the-box ways to promote the brands, and product sendouts and mailers. Additionally, your job is to oversee and manage the team’s seasonal interns.
Essential duties:
- Press / Product Requests
- Manage product requests for editorial and influencer requests as well as image requests
- Execute proactive product pitching across various media platforms including: print, digital, broadcast, and social
- Demonstrate existing contacts and relationships with editorial assistants in the beauty industry
- Build positive professional relationships with media and influencers as well as clients
- Act as liaison between client and Studio Beauty regarding product inventory and assets
- Perform Credit Checks
- Log in and record editorial and general activity in internal documents
- Mailers and Giftings
- Organize and prepare client mailers including sourcing, ordering, facilitating mailing addresses, maintaining gifting target lists, handling shipments, monitoring social media placements, etc.
- Maintain master media and influencer contact lists, updating any industry shifts, promotions and departures
- Press / Social Placements
- Constantly monitor due press and coverage trackers on a daily basis – utilizing Google Alerts, Muckrack, social applications, MightyScout, Google search with key terms, as well as print issue subscriptions
- Clip, scan, properly save, and formally send through secured press in a timely manner
- Proactive Strategy
- Brainstorm new and creative ways for client awareness
- Work with team to distribute press assets, client pitches and blasts
- Convert coverage from pitch through to publication
- Conduct market check-in’s with media in order to identify opportunities to pitch clients
- In-Person + Virtual Events
- Support team in pre and post client event preparations
- Manage guest lists and RSVPs
- Support onsite
- Monitor, clip, and keep track of post-event press coverage including social placements
- Internship Program
- Mentor and educate interns seasonally
- Provide managerial support and delegate projects and support activity
- Organize intern welcome onboarding and farewell events
Qualifications:
- At least 1-2 years of experience in beauty public relations, marketing, communications
- Bachelor’s degree
- Has excellent writing skills and professional communication etiquette
- Has exceptional interpersonal skills
- Ability to multitask efficiently and manage multiple personalities is a must
- Highly organized and able to prioritize
- Passionate, engaged, and motivated with a proven ability to work well under pressure and autonomously in beauty communications
- Action-oriented, resourceful, and creative thinker who has a strong eye for detail
- Proficient in MS Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, and Google applications
- Familiarity with Muckrack is preferred
To Apply: Please send your resume and cover letters to sydney@studiobeauty.io