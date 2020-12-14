Sponsored Story

Studio Beauty Is Hiring A Studio Coordinator In New York, NY

Specializing In Beauty, Wellness and Personal Care. We are a PR supergroup of interdisciplinary experts who craft brand stories, establish thought leaders and build communities through media, social and experiential.
Studio Beauty

Title: Studio Coordinator

Position Reports To: Director

Basic Function: Support PR supergroup in managing and facilitating press opportunities and projects for clients. Focus on internal team organization, securing product placement / speedy press clippings as well as coming up with out-of-the-box ways to promote the brands, and product sendouts and mailers. Additionally, your job is to oversee and manage the team’s seasonal interns.

Essential duties:

- Press / Product Requests

  • Manage product requests for editorial and influencer requests as well as image requests
  • Execute proactive product pitching across various media platforms including: print, digital, broadcast, and social
  • Demonstrate existing contacts and relationships with editorial assistants in the beauty industry
  • Build positive professional relationships with media and influencers as well as clients
  • Act as liaison between client and Studio Beauty regarding product inventory and assets
  • Perform Credit Checks
  • Log in and record editorial and general activity in internal documents

- Mailers and Giftings

  • Organize and prepare client mailers including sourcing, ordering, facilitating mailing addresses, maintaining gifting target lists, handling shipments, monitoring social media placements, etc.

- Maintain master media and influencer contact lists, updating any industry shifts, promotions and departures

- Press / Social Placements

  • Constantly monitor due press and coverage trackers on a daily basis – utilizing Google Alerts, Muckrack, social applications, MightyScout, Google search with key terms, as well as print issue subscriptions
  • Clip, scan, properly save, and formally send through secured press in a timely manner 

- Proactive Strategy

  • Brainstorm new and creative ways for client awareness
  • Work with team to distribute press assets, client pitches and blasts
  • Convert coverage from pitch through to publication
  • Conduct market check-in’s with media in order to identify opportunities to pitch clients

- In-Person + Virtual Events

  • Support team in pre and post client event preparations
  • Manage guest lists and RSVPs
  • Support onsite
  • Monitor, clip, and keep track of post-event press coverage including social placements

- Internship Program

  • Mentor and educate interns seasonally
  • Provide managerial support and delegate projects and support activity
  • Organize intern welcome onboarding and farewell events

Qualifications:

  • At least 1-2 years of experience in beauty public relations, marketing, communications
  • Bachelor’s degree
  • Has excellent writing skills and professional communication etiquette
  • Has exceptional interpersonal skills
  • Ability to multitask efficiently and manage multiple personalities is a must
  • Highly organized and able to prioritize
  • Passionate, engaged, and motivated with a proven ability to work well under pressure and autonomously in beauty communications
  • Action-oriented, resourceful, and creative thinker who has a strong eye for detail
  • Proficient in MS Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, and Google applications
  • Familiarity with Muckrack is preferred

To Apply: Please send your resume and cover letters to sydney@studiobeauty.io

