Studio Beauty Is Hiring A Studio Coordinator In New York, NY

Specializing In Beauty, Wellness and Personal Care. We are a PR supergroup of interdisciplinary experts who craft brand stories, establish thought leaders and build communities through media, social and experiential.

Title: Studio Coordinator

Position Reports To: Director

Basic Function: Support PR supergroup in managing and facilitating press opportunities and projects for clients. Focus on internal team organization, securing product placement / speedy press clippings as well as coming up with out-of-the-box ways to promote the brands, and product sendouts and mailers. Additionally, your job is to oversee and manage the team’s seasonal interns.

Essential duties:

- Press / Product Requests

Manage product requests for editorial and influencer requests as well as image requests

Execute proactive product pitching across various media platforms including: print, digital, broadcast, and social

Demonstrate existing contacts and relationships with editorial assistants in the beauty industry

Build positive professional relationships with media and influencers as well as clients

Act as liaison between client and Studio Beauty regarding product inventory and assets

Perform Credit Checks

Log in and record editorial and general activity in internal documents

- Mailers and Giftings

Organize and prepare client mailers including sourcing, ordering, facilitating mailing addresses, maintaining gifting target lists, handling shipments, monitoring social media placements, etc.

- Maintain master media and influencer contact lists, updating any industry shifts, promotions and departures

- Press / Social Placements

Constantly monitor due press and coverage trackers on a daily basis – utilizing Google Alerts, Muckrack, social applications, MightyScout, Google search with key terms, as well as print issue subscriptions

Clip, scan, properly save, and formally send through secured press in a timely manner

- Proactive Strategy

Brainstorm new and creative ways for client awareness

Work with team to distribute press assets, client pitches and blasts

Convert coverage from pitch through to publication

Conduct market check-in’s with media in order to identify opportunities to pitch clients

- In-Person + Virtual Events

Support team in pre and post client event preparations

Manage guest lists and RSVPs

Support onsite

Monitor, clip, and keep track of post-event press coverage including social placements

- Internship Program

Mentor and educate interns seasonally

Provide managerial support and delegate projects and support activity

Organize intern welcome onboarding and farewell events

Qualifications:

At least 1-2 years of experience in beauty public relations, marketing, communications

Bachelor’s degree

Has excellent writing skills and professional communication etiquette

Has exceptional interpersonal skills

Ability to multitask efficiently and manage multiple personalities is a must

Highly organized and able to prioritize

Passionate, engaged, and motivated with a proven ability to work well under pressure and autonomously in beauty communications

Action-oriented, resourceful, and creative thinker who has a strong eye for detail

Proficient in MS Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, and Google applications

Familiarity with Muckrack is preferred

To Apply: Please send your resume and cover letters to sydney@studiobeauty.io