Great Outfits in Fashion History: Taylor Swift in a Pearl-Encrusted Romper

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

I will confess that I'm not what one might call a Taylor Swift "stan," though I have certainly found myself enjoying her music as a more casual fan on more than one occasion.

Still, I've been tuned in enough to Swift's careers to know that the megastar marks each album with a new style "era" — and I have to admit, my forever favorite (so far!) is the "1989" one. Not only is "1989" packed front-to-back with stone cold bangers, but Swift's personal style also hit the perfect hybrid between polished and fun. (Though, Swift's "Miss Americana" documentary has sort of changed how I think about this time; the star bravely opened up about her struggle with disordered eating around this album's release and tour, and it's hard not to remember that when looking at images from this period.)

While promoting "1989," Swift loved a matching crop top and skirt set, or an embellished one piece — like this Osman romper she wore to Clive Davis's pre-Grammys party in 2015. The periwinkle blue shade is beautiful with her hair and eye color, and the delicate pearl beading elevates the youthful cut and fit. I'm normally not a fan of Swift's choices in footwear (one day, I will write an essay expounding on this) but I love the contrast of the blush pink suede Tribute sandals by YSL. And, of course, as a huge fan of glitter myself, I find the silver clutch by Edie Parker to be the perfect finishing touch.

A skintight romper might not be something you want to wear to your family's Christmas dinner, but a flashy jumpsuit makes for a no-brainer New Year's Eve piece — especially since we're all probably spending them in our homes. (Also, is it time to bring back the YSL Tribute? Another question for another time.)

Shop Swift-inspired picks below:

