Great Outfits in Fashion History: Tessa Thompson, Literally Last Week, in Christopher John Rogers

Photo: 2020 Soul Train Awards/via Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Is a little over a week too recent to be looking back on a specific celebrity look? Well, it doesn't matter, because did you see Tessa Thompson in Christopher John Rogers, literally eight days ago? We've got to talk about it.

You might've seen it first on Instagram, but the reason for the ensemble was her appearance as a presenter, alongside "Sylvie's Love" co-star Nnamdi Asomugha, at the 2020 Soul Train Awards. Like most award shows this year, there was no traditional red carpet and filming happening remotely, in a socially-distanced fashion. That didn't stop Thompson and her team from giving us a good look at this Christopher John Rogers moment.

Styled by Wayman + Micah, the actor posed in an oyster-grey silk taffeta corset top with long, draped sleeves and metallic wide-leg trousers, from the designer's Fall 2020 collection. (Hot tip: The pieces recently arrived at Bergdorf Goodman, a new stockist for the brand.) She accessorized with pearl drop earrings by L.Shalom, which, combined with a slick ponytail by Lacy Redway and a strong winged eye by Kali Kennedy, added to the regal mermaid vibe the Christopher John Rogers outfit exudes.

Swan about your home in a statement top of your own this holiday season, inspired by Thompson, with one of the pieces in the gallery, below.

5 Gallery 5 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.