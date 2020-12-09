These Are the Top Trending Fashion and Beauty Searches From 2020

It might not surprise you to learn that many were looking for face masks, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer.

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

In its annual Year in Search report, Google releases (like the name suggests) the top trending searches — which it defines as terms that saw an increase in traffic compared to the previous year, according to a representative from the company — from users in the U.S. These typically range in topic and nature, from the names of actors, athletes and politicians to how-to's. Its 2020 findings were made public on Wednesday, and the fashion-, beauty- and shopping-related categories, specifically, reflect the realities of living amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Questions on how to cut hair at home and where to buy face masks, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer abound, as do inquiries about skin care and various ingredients found in products. We also see trends that have been emerging over the past few years, like TikTok-favorite products and style archetypes, make the cut. You can look through the full report here; below, discover Google's top trending searching in the fashion and beauty spaces.

Beauty how to's

How to cut men's hair at home

How to plop hair

How to color your hair at home

How to wash your hands

How to style curtain bangs

How to cut women's hair

How to do knotless braids

How to fade hair

How to trim your own hair

How to dermaplane

Where to buy…

Where to buy PS5

Where to buy toilet paper

Where to buy face masks

Where to buy Xbox series X

Where to buy hand sanitizer

Where to buy Ju-C jelly candy

Where to buy Nintendo Switch

Where to buy Lysol spray

Where to buy Clorox wipes

Where to buy N95 mask

Questions on skin care

What is the best skin care line

What are the best skin care products

How to build a skincare routine

What order to do skincare

What is AHA in skincare

How to get rid of acne

What does vitamin C do for your skin

What does hyaluronic acid do

What does toner do for your face

What is combination skin

"What does…" on skin care

What does vitamin C do for your skin

What does hyaluronic acid do

What does retinol do

What does toner do

What does niacinamide do

What does lactic acid do

What does clean skin care mean

What does glycolic acid do

What does micellar water do

What does serum do

Celebrity outfits

Noah Cyrus outfit

Maria Taylor outfit

Lil Nas X Grammy outfit

Billie Eilish Grammy outfit

Lizzo basketball game outfit

Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl outfit

Travis Scott Natman outfit

Melania Trump outfit

Harry Styles outfits

Shakira Super Bowl outfit

Fashion styles

Indie style

Streetwear style

Alt style

Urban style

Skater girl style

80s style clothing

Boho style

E girl style

Y2K style

Retro style

