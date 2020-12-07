Great Outfits in Fashion History: Uma Thurman in a Coatigan

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

It's not uncommon to look to the '90s or early 2000s for inspiration when it comes to putting together an outfit in 2020. But it is more rare to find a look from those pre-Instagram days that actually speaks to the cozy, loungewear moment that we're living in now — like Uma Thurman's red carpet ensemble from the 1995 premiere of "French Kiss," a treasure for those of us dreaming of another decade while living in sweats.

The actress didn't show up to the Hollywood affair in a sweatsuit, but she did arrive in an oatmeal-colored coatigan. For the uninformed, a "coatigan" is a coat-cardigan hybrid that is basically the work-from-home equivalent of a classic blazer. Thurman wore hers with a pair of matching trousers and black loafers. Our quarantine update would swap the pants for something a bit more appropriate for prolonged couch laying. Ahead shop our favorite versions of the comfy topper.

6 Gallery 6 Images

