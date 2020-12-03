Great Outfits in Fashion History: A Great Fall Look Via Veronica Webb in 1990

This is exactly how I want to dress right now.

Rose Hartman/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Like most supermodels in the 1990s it seems, Veronica Webb had pretty excellent off-duty style that serves as perfect inspiration for what to wear today.

The still-ageless model and actress wore the above look somewhere in 1990 and I was struck by how well it represents how I want to look in 2020. I can't stop buying cardigans, have been thinking about purchasing a pair of checkered or gingham trousers, and am always looking for that perfect pair of round, black-on-black sunglasses.

Of course, there's nothing revolutionary about pairing gingham trousers with a cardigan, but I love the way the sweater is styled with a couple of buttons undone. The brownish-red lipstick and gorgeous curls also add to the overall look.

So, I'll be pinning this photo to my mental moodboard, and shopping some similar items, which I've included in the gallery below.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

7 Gallery 7 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.