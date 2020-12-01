Very Good Light Is Seeking Spring '21 Editorial Interns  (Remote)

Very Good Light, the leading site for Generation Z men and beauty, is seeking a Spring 2021 editorial intern who is ambitious, self-starting and has a can-do attitude.

Very Good Light, the leading site for Generation Z men and beauty, is seeking a Spring 2021 editorial intern who is ambitious, self-starting and has a can-do attitude. Given our circumstances, this will be a remote internship. Some duties will include: writing original content, brainstorming big picture stories to finding new beauty products/trends; assisting with social media including Instagram Stories; booking and securing talent; and more.

The site has been covered in the New York Times, Vogue, Allure, Teen Vogue, HighSnobiety, USA Today, among others. We believe confidence starts from the inside out.

Who we're looking for:

Interns who love diversity, understand inclusivity, have a curiosity for beauty/grooming products and how they enhance the lives of men.

Ambitious and kind candidates only.

Students who want to change perceptions, push culture, and spread inclusivity throughout the world.

Intern duties include:

Assisting on photo shoots as well as posts, from longform to short.

Reviewing products, calling beauty/grooming products in, testing.

Writing, editing and learning to become a better Web journalist (writing enticing HEDS, DEKs, being concise and deliberate with sentences).

Reporting – fact-checking, interviewing subjects including celebrities to college students.

Assisting with social media responsibilities from Instagram, Twitter to Facebook.



Assisting with the editorial calendar, pitching stories and seeing stories go from ideation to completion.

REQUIREMENTS/NECESSARY SKILLS FOR RECRUITMENT:

Understanding of journalism, strong reporting and writing skills.

A commitment of 15-30 hours a week.

A strong understanding of the Web, Internet, beauty trends, and how social media.

Great attitude and a can-do spirit.

Ability to be an independent thinker and work independently.

To Apply: Please send your resume to david@verygoodlight.com, subject line Spring '21 Editorial Internship.

ABOUT VERY GOOD LIGHT:

Very Good Light is the leading masc-identifying beauty and grooming destination for Generation Z and young Millennials. Born from the idea that confidence comes from the inside out, Very Good Light aims to redefine masculinity and men’s beauty standards. This is accomplished through personal essays, impactful longform stories, compelling photography and videos, along with personable how-tos and product reviews. We believe that confidence starts from the inside out.

