Must Read: What Anna Wintour's Promotion Means for Condé Nast, Sandy Liang Opens First Store

What Anna Wintour's promotion means for Condé Nast

This week, Condé Nast announced a new editorial leadership structure that would give Anna Wintour even more influence over the company's content internationally, as well as see certain editors take over their titles on a global scale. Chantal Fernandez gets into what these promotions and new streamlined chain of command could mean for Condé Nast properties. {Business of Fashion}

Sandy Liang opens first store

On Wednesday, Sandy Liang opens the doors of her first-ever brick-and-mortar space, on New York City's Lower East Side. "I like to think of the store as a physical extension of my general approach to clothes — I don't think anything needs to be ultra serious, I appreciate a bit of humor and playfulness in everything. And I want to pay homage to where I came from, and who my community is," she said, in a statement. "The community is such a large part of myself, my family's history and how I think about design — so, in a way, the store will be the spatial representation of the brand." The flagship, which was designed with Almost Studio and built by Sun Sun Contracting Inc. (her dad's company), is located at 28 Orchard Street. {Fashionista Inbox}

Planned Parenthood publishes 2020 gift guide

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York released a holiday gift guide that features brands and products that give back to or fundraise for the organization. There's a "New York Woman" sweatshirt by Prinkshop and Social Goods, a "What Is Planned Parenthood" T-shirt created in partnership with Willie Norris and more. You can see (and shop) them all here. {Fashionista Inbox}

An oral history of fashion's response to the AIDS crisis

In honor of HIV/AIDS Awareness Month, Vogue published a four-part oral history of fashion's response to the crisis. In part one, Phillip Picardi speaks to 25 fashion industry figures including Marc Jacobs, Bethann Hardison, Ralph Lauren and more, who reflect on that pandemic and the fear and stigma that arose from it. {Vogue}

