Zendaya Is the New Face of Valentino

The "Euphoria" star is having quite the year.
Author:
Publish date:
VALENTINO_ ZENDAYA_S3_0930

We may not have seen much of our family and friends in 2020, but we have seen a lot of Zendaya. The Disney-star-turned-cultural phenomenon graced the covers of multiple magazines and nabbed a historic Emmy win — plus, it's nearly impossible to forget the Tom Ford breastplate she wore on the red carpet all the way back in January when award shows were a thing. And because we could still use some more Zendaya (it's been tough year), Valentino announced on Friday that the "Euphoria" lead is the new face of the label. 

"The reason why we chose Zendaya as the new face for Valentino is because she perfectly embodies and represents what Valentino is and stands for, today," said Valentino Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli in a release. "She is a powerful and fierce young woman that uses her talent and her work to express herself, her values and her generation as well." 

In her first campaign, the 24-year-old poses barefoot on a wooden table clad in elegant lace while clutching the Italian brand's Garavani Roman Stud bag. The images are proof that Zendaya will have no problem embodying Piccioli's romanticism. 

"I am honored to have been chosen as the face of Valentino," Zendaya said of the news. "I'm so excited to begin this amazing collaboration with Pierpaolo and the entire Valentino family." 

VALENTINO_ZENDAYA_S1_0288

