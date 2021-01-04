180 THE STORE IS SEEKING A LUXURY FULL-TIME SALES ASSOCIATE
180 the Store a luxury lifestyle boutique is looking for a Full-Time Luxury Sales Associate to join our team. The position will work directly with our team to develop strong customer relations, organize the in-store events, offer product knowledge, and provide personalized client service.
The ideal candidate must have luxury merchandise experience, strong customer service, a professional manner with a personable and enthusiastic attitude, and a genuine ability to share brand knowledge.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- The ideal candidate should have at least two to three year(s) in high-end luxury retail or equivalent customer service experience
- Must be dependable and flexible to work weekends, occasional evenings (events), and during holiday seasons
- Excellent communication, organization, follow-through, and Mac computer skills.
Working knowledge of Lightspeed and Shopify
- Motivated, organized, curious, and loves to learn
- Dedicated to high levels of customer service
- Knowledgeable and enthusiastic about the fashion industry
- Hands-on, well organized, self-motivated
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Consistently delivers luxury service to enhance the customer experience.
- Achieve daily sales goals
- Develop and maintain client book and keep updated with customer purchases, sizing, and any other pertinent information
- Anticipate customer needs and be responsive with an engaging attitude.
- Actively participate in upholding the brands’ aesthetic in all merchandising activities including but not limited to daily stock maintenance.
- Demonstrate a true passion and respect for the product.
- Utilize product knowledge and selling tools to strengthen expertise, maximize sales and impart knowledge to the customer.
- Maintain and cultivate strong client relationships and service; communicating new deliveries, sending thank you notes, expediting shipping and maintaining client details.
- Adhere to store standards
- Execute and follow opening and closing procedures
- Assist in organizing in-store events
- Maintaining the merchandising standards and restocking the sales floor
- Assist with checking in new merchandise
- Provide the highest level of customer service while maintaining a professional demeanor and personal presentation
To apply, please submit your resume, a cover letter, and writing samples to Job@180thestore.com.