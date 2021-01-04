180 THE STORE IS SEEKING A LUXURY FULL-TIME SALES ASSOCIATE

180 the Store a luxury lifestyle boutique located in Tribeca, is looking for a Full-Time Luxury Sales Associate to join our team.

180 the Store a luxury lifestyle boutique is looking for a Full-Time Luxury Sales Associate to join our team. The position will work directly with our team to develop strong customer relations, organize the in-store events, offer product knowledge, and provide personalized client service.

The ideal candidate must have luxury merchandise experience, strong customer service, a professional manner with a personable and enthusiastic attitude, and a genuine ability to share brand knowledge.

QUALIFICATIONS:

The ideal candidate should have at least two to three year(s) in high-end luxury retail or equivalent customer service experience

Must be dependable and flexible to work weekends, occasional evenings (events), and during holiday seasons

Excellent communication, organization, follow-through, and Mac computer skills.

Working knowledge of Lightspeed and Shopify

Motivated, organized, curious, and loves to learn

Dedicated to high levels of customer service

Knowledgeable and enthusiastic about the fashion industry

Hands-on, well organized, self-motivated

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Consistently delivers luxury service to enhance the customer experience.

Achieve daily sales goals

Develop and maintain client book and keep updated with customer purchases, sizing, and any other pertinent information

Anticipate customer needs and be responsive with an engaging attitude.

Actively participate in upholding the brands’ aesthetic in all merchandising activities including but not limited to daily stock maintenance.

Demonstrate a true passion and respect for the product.

Utilize product knowledge and selling tools to strengthen expertise, maximize sales and impart knowledge to the customer.

Maintain and cultivate strong client relationships and service; communicating new deliveries, sending thank you notes, expediting shipping and maintaining client details.

Adhere to store standards

Execute and follow opening and closing procedures

Assist in organizing in-store events

Maintaining the merchandising standards and restocking the sales floor

Assist with checking in new merchandise

Provide the highest level of customer service while maintaining a professional demeanor and personal presentation

To apply, please submit your resume, a cover letter, and writing samples to Job@180thestore.com.