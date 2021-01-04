Sponsored Story

180 THE STORE IS SEEKING A LUXURY FULL-TIME SALES ASSOCIATE

180 the Store a luxury lifestyle boutique located in Tribeca, is looking for a Full-Time Luxury Sales Associate to join our team.
Author:
Publish date:
180 The Store

180 the Store a luxury lifestyle boutique is looking for a Full-Time Luxury Sales Associate to join our team. The position will work directly with our team to develop strong customer relations, organize the in-store events, offer product knowledge, and provide personalized client service.

The ideal candidate must have luxury merchandise experience, strong customer service, a professional manner with a personable and enthusiastic attitude, and a genuine ability to share brand knowledge.

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • The ideal candidate should have at least two to three year(s) in high-end luxury retail or equivalent customer service experience
  • Must be dependable and flexible to work weekends, occasional evenings (events), and during holiday seasons
  • Excellent communication, organization, follow-through, and Mac computer skills.

  • Working knowledge of Lightspeed and Shopify

  • Motivated, organized, curious, and loves to learn
  • Dedicated to high levels of customer service
  • Knowledgeable and enthusiastic about the fashion industry
  • Hands-on, well organized, self-motivated

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Consistently delivers luxury service to enhance the customer experience.
  • Achieve daily sales goals
  • Develop and maintain client book and keep updated with customer purchases, sizing, and any other pertinent information
  • Anticipate customer needs and be responsive with an engaging attitude.
  • Actively participate in upholding the brands’ aesthetic in all merchandising activities including but not limited to daily stock maintenance.
  • Demonstrate a true passion and respect for the product.
  • Utilize product knowledge and selling tools to strengthen expertise, maximize sales and impart knowledge to the customer.
  • Maintain and cultivate strong client relationships and service; communicating new deliveries, sending thank you notes, expediting shipping and maintaining client details.
  • Adhere to store standards
  • Execute and follow opening and closing procedures
  • Assist in organizing in-store events
  • Maintaining the merchandising standards and restocking the sales floor
  • Assist with checking in new merchandise
  • Provide the highest level of customer service while maintaining a professional demeanor and personal presentation

To apply, please submit your resume, a cover letter, and writing samples to Job@180thestore.com.

Related Stories

GettyImages-619972700 careers
Careers

180 THE STORE IS SEEKING A LUXURY FULL TIME SALES ASSOCIATE

180 the Store, a luxury lifestyle boutique, is looking for a Full Time Luxury Sales Associate to join our team.

180 The Store
Careers

180 THE STORE IS SEEKING A LUXURY PART TIME SALES ASSOCIATE

180 the Store a luxury lifestyles boutique is looking for a Part Time Luxury Sales Associate to join our team.

180 The Store
Careers

WILLIAMSON/180 THE STORE IS SEEKING A LUXURY PART TIME SALES ASSOCIATE IN NEW YORK, NY

180 the Store, a luxury lifestyle boutique, is looking for a Part-Time Luxury Sales Associate to join our team.

apparel-casual-clothes-934070 pexels Ylanite Koppens
Careers

180 THE STORE IS SEEKING A LUXURY FULL-TIME RETAIL SALESPERSON

180 the Store, a luxury lifestyle boutique, is looking for a Full-Time Retail Salesperson to join our team.