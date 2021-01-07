ACCESSORIES BRAND CJW IS HIRING A FREELANCE PUBLIC RELATIONS ASSISTANT IN NEW YORK, NY (Remote)

CJW is looking for a freelance Public Relations Assistant to work 1-2 days a week starting ASAP.

CJW is a NYC based accessories line featuring hand drawn illustrations digitally print on scarves, pajamas and small accessories. CJW is looking for a freelance Public Relations Coordinator to work 1-2 days a week starting ASAP. Freelancer will work directly with our founder and designer Christina J. Wang. Minimum 2 years of Fashion PR experience. Position will be remote. The person will work on press outreach, samples trafficking and gifting.

Responsibilities:

Build, develop and manage brand relationships with editors, celebrities, bloggers, etc…

Sample trafficking & inventory management

Updating of publication, VIP & influencer contacts lists

Oversee Press coverage tracking and logging

Drafting and distribution of product pitches to all relevant media outlets

Identify new business opportunities and grow brand’s exposure

The Ideal Candidate

A minimum of 2 years of experience in Public Relations and an understanding of the fashion industry

Self-starter with strong organizational skills who can multi-task and prioritize

Well versed in media, fashion, culture, and entertainment industry trends

Proven relationships with media and business contacts that have delivered demonstrable results

Skilled at writing press releases and other PR related documents

To Apply: Please send your resume to yo@shopcjw.com subject line Freelance Public Relations Assistant.