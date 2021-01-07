Sponsored Story

ACCESSORIES BRAND CJW IS HIRING A FREELANCE PUBLIC RELATIONS ASSISTANT IN NEW YORK, NY (Remote)

CJW is looking for a freelance Public Relations Assistant to work 1-2 days a week starting ASAP.
Author:
Publish date:

CJW is a NYC based accessories line featuring hand drawn illustrations digitally print on scarves, pajamas and small accessories. CJW is looking for a freelance Public Relations Coordinator to work 1-2 days a week starting ASAP. Freelancer will work directly with our founder and designer Christina J. Wang. Minimum 2 years of Fashion PR experience. Position will be remote. The person will work on press outreach, samples trafficking and gifting.

Responsibilities:

  • Build, develop and manage brand relationships with editors, celebrities, bloggers, etc…
  • Sample trafficking & inventory management
  • Updating of publication, VIP & influencer contacts lists
  • Oversee Press coverage tracking and logging
  • Drafting and distribution of product pitches to all relevant media outlets
  • Identify new business opportunities and grow brand’s exposure

The Ideal Candidate

  • A minimum of 2 years of experience in Public Relations and an understanding of the fashion industry
  • Self-starter with strong organizational skills who can multi-task and prioritize
  • Well versed in media, fashion, culture, and entertainment industry trends
  • Proven relationships with media and business contacts that have delivered demonstrable results
  • Skilled at writing press releases and other PR related documents

To Apply: Please send your resume to yo@shopcjw.com subject line Freelance Public Relations Assistant.

