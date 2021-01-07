ACCESSORIES BRAND CJW IS HIRING A FREELANCE PUBLIC RELATIONS ASSISTANT IN NEW YORK, NY (Remote)
CJW is a NYC based accessories line featuring hand drawn illustrations digitally print on scarves, pajamas and small accessories. CJW is looking for a freelance Public Relations Coordinator to work 1-2 days a week starting ASAP. Freelancer will work directly with our founder and designer Christina J. Wang. Minimum 2 years of Fashion PR experience. Position will be remote. The person will work on press outreach, samples trafficking and gifting.
Responsibilities:
- Build, develop and manage brand relationships with editors, celebrities, bloggers, etc…
- Sample trafficking & inventory management
- Updating of publication, VIP & influencer contacts lists
- Oversee Press coverage tracking and logging
- Drafting and distribution of product pitches to all relevant media outlets
- Identify new business opportunities and grow brand’s exposure
The Ideal Candidate
- A minimum of 2 years of experience in Public Relations and an understanding of the fashion industry
- Self-starter with strong organizational skills who can multi-task and prioritize
- Well versed in media, fashion, culture, and entertainment industry trends
- Proven relationships with media and business contacts that have delivered demonstrable results
- Skilled at writing press releases and other PR related documents
To Apply: Please send your resume to yo@shopcjw.com subject line Freelance Public Relations Assistant.