Great Outfits in Fashion History: Alexa Chung in a Pink Chanel Cloud

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

The real feel here in New York City is hitting sub-zero temps, which has me dreaming of warmer days filled with friends and the prospect of wearing dreamy dresses instead of bundling up in the most layers I can find in my apartment.

An absolute all-time favorite spring look of mine is the confection of an outfit that Alexa Chung wore to Chanel's Resort 2012 runway in the uber-glamorous Cap d'Antibes. The dress, a pink cloud of a thing with spots of ruffly feathers, is look 75 from Chanel's Spring 2011 collection. But in lieu of chunky flatforms, she looked to her closet for a pair of low-heeled, black Louis Vuitton Beauty pumps from the Fall 2010 collection, one of my all-time favorite fashion shows. Chunk actually wore the shoes, which feature a big satin bow and crystal-covered heel, on a number of occasions, and I am continually hunting for a pair in my size on the resale sites. (I'm a 39, if you see any!)

Lest the whole thing lean too frou-frou, Chung smartly tugged her hair back into a low bun, letting loose pieces hang in her face to frame her signature perfect cat-eye flick and pink lip.

It may be some time before I can realistically wear anything like this, but that won't stop me from shopping my summer dreams in advance. Here are some Chung-inspired picks:

