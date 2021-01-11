Sponsored Story

ALL SAINTS Los Angeles Sample Sale, 1/12 - 1/17

Shop ALLSAINTS Men's and Women's Apparel at up to 80% Off!
Shop ALLSAINTS Men's and Women's Apparel at up to 80% Off! Find iconic Leather, Denim, Outerwear, Shoes & More from your favorite British fashion house - for one week only in DTLA.

Want to skip the line? You can now reserve an appointment to shop at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/eclipse/471434?ref=fashionista

When:

Tuesday, January 12th – Sunday, January 17th.

Hours of Operation: 10 AM - 6 PM Daily

Where?

206 E 9th St, Los Angeles CA 90015

Skip the Line: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/eclipse/471434?ref=fashionista

Follow us: @eclipse_official_la

Customer Service Contact: contact@eclipse-official.com

Safety Measures: https://shop.eclipse-official.com/pages/f-a-q#Covid_Safety

