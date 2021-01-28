Must Read: 'Allure' Is Opening a Store, Levi's Celebrates 'Beauty of Becoming'

Photo: Gary Gershoff/FilmMagic

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Allure is opening a store

Allure turns 30 this year, and it's kicking off the celebration by announcing its foray into brick-and-mortar retail. The beauty magazine is opening an "experiential retail concept" called the Allure Store in New York City this fall, where shoppers will be able to buy editor-vetted products, attend events with industry experts and create content. "The Allure audience has shown that it's intensely loyal and trusts our expertise — something we are so grateful for," editor-in-chief Michelle Lee said, in a statement. "We're thrilled that the Allure Store provides us with the opportunity to really connect with them, and to truly bring the brand to life. This space will allow us to introduce our brand to new beauty enthusiasts and expand the Allure family." {Fashionista Inbox}

Levi's "Beauty of Becoming" series spotlights Naomi Osaka, Leyna Bloom, Dolores Huerta, Karla Welch, Willow and Jaden Smith and more

Levi's worked with Oge Egbuonu on a series of short films titled "Beauty of Becoming," where people share their individual journeys toward becoming. The cast includes Naomi Osaka, Leyna Bloom, Dolores Huerta, Karla Welch, Xiye Bastida, Haben Girma, Melody Ehsani and Willow and Jaden Smith, among others. "I took inspiration for this collaboration from the many people I've spoken to over the last few months who were searching for ways to become more of themselves during this transformative moment in history," Egbuonu said, in a statement. "I realized no one is born a hero. Nor are they born a great artist, activist or civil rights pioneer. Everyone, no matter their background, must evolve through a process of becoming." The series premieres Thursday and will be rolled out over the next few months. {Fashionista Inbox}

How normcore staples became this season's biggest luxury

In Elle, Maggie Lange explores the sudden popularity of products from everyday, utility- and comfort-focused brands like The North Face, Ugg and Levi's amid the Covid-19 pandemic. "Looking 'normal' — not knowing, normcore-circa-2014 ironic normal — suddenly feels not just desirable again, but cool," she writes. {Elle}

Sam Visser named U.S. Makeup Artist Ambassador for Dior Beauty

Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber's makeup artist, Sam Visser — who's been working in the industry since he was 12 — was announced as a new ambassador for Dior Beauty this week. In this role, he'll develop digital and editorial projects for the brand, as well as forge red carpet partnerships, according to a press release. {Fashionista Inbox}

A new shoe brand that prioritizes comfort and wearability

An alum of the luxury footwear industry, Nelli Kim founded Rēden to cater to customers looking for truly comfortable, wearable shoes, collaborating with an orthopedic surgeon to marry science and design in the final product. The line was born out of personal experience and necessity for Kim: A battle with cancer resulted in chemotherapy-related foot pain and opened her eyes to the opportunity in the market. Rēden launched on Kickstarter this week; its e-commerce will open to the public in August at shopReden.com. {Fashionista Inbox}

