Amanda Gorman Signed With IMG

Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Amanda Gorman, the National Youth Poet Laureate who emerged as a breakout at the Presidential Inauguration last week, is now a signed model.

As of Monday, the 22-year-old is officially represented by IMG Models, across the fashion and beauty industries. Gorman had done some work in these spaces before — she's appeared in a campaign for Loft and attended Prada events — but this contract will grant her access to representatives at companies such as Writers House, WME and the law firm Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown and Passman, according to a press release. Through this deal, "The Hill We Climbed" author will also be able to secure brand endorsements and editorial opportunities, IMG said.

In addition to her powerful words, Gorman was a clear fashion favorite at the Inauguration, with her sunny ensemble — head-to-toe Prada. Her look had a real-time impact: Just one day later, Lyst revealed that searches for "yellow coats" had gone up by 1,328%, thanks to Gorman. (Comparatively, searches for "purple coats" — another popular item at the event — increased by 809% in six hours.) The poet also contributed to a spike in searches for "red headbands" on the platform.

Watch Gorman recite "The Hill We Climb" at President Joe Biden's Inauguration below.

