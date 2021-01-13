Articulate Productions Is Hiring An Account Executive In New York, NY

Articulate Productions is looking for an Account Executive to join our growing Whisk(e)y Team.

Location: New York, NY

Field: PR/Communications

Min. Experience: 2-3 year(s)

Basis: Full-time

Description.

Articulate Productions is looking for an Account Executive to join our growing Whisk(e)y Team. This individual will execute day-to-day account activities to support client needs for a leading American Bourbon client. Ideally, this individual will have experience in a similar role preferably in the drinks sector and possess excellent account management skills.

This opportunity promises to offer challenges and professional development in an environment where drive, an upbeat spirit, and a commitment to exceed expectations will be essential to thrive within this organization.

As an Account Executive on the Whisk(e)y Team, you will:

Drive day-to-day communications with clients and stay on track of client deliverables

Draft high-quality client deliverables, including talking points, brand materials, and media plans

Handle multiple assignments at once, working quickly to meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment

Communicate both verbally and in writing with varying levels of staff, clients and media contacts

Proactively pitch and drive stories and other media opportunities for clients

Deliver at minimum agreed upon KPIs for each assigned client

Track client and industry news

Requirements:

2-3 years of relevant agency experience in PR setting - working with luxury consumer lifestyle brands, corporate or cultural accounts

Strong initiative, leadership skills and work ethic; exacting attention to detail

Significant national media contacts and pitching experience ‘

Ability to understand and manage complex, multi-channel campaigns across multiple clients.

Strong problem-solving skills and willingness to be flexible

Ability to accurately track and manage project budgets

Excellent written, verbal and diplomatic skills

Ability to serve as a resource, willingness to jump in as needed, and be comfortable managing up or down

Roles & Responsibilities:

Work alongside senior managers to develop and implement program strategies, assist in the writing of public relations plans, event activations and proactive press office in key US markets

Demonstrate a thoughtful understanding of client’s business and competitive set and a comprehensive understanding of client’s communication plan components

Assist in development of creative, results-driven marketing and public relations programs that help accomplish client’s overall objectives

Manage internal and external administrative tasks within scope and deadline

Develop and maintain productive relationships with clients and stakeholders, as well as with members of the media and influencers

Demonstrate excellent judgment and ability to solve problems on his/her own

Lead client meetings as directed by the account lead

Travel – client and new business

Manages expectations on timing and budget, including thorough and accurate budget reconciliation, accurate estimates, invoicing and tracked receivables

Manage client weekly updates, meeting notes and calendar appointments

Package:

Competitive

Health care

Capped expense account

For more information on Articulate Productions, please visit www.toarticulate.com or follow along at @ArticulateProductions on Instagram.

To Apply: Please send your resume to maria@toarticulate.com, subject line Account Executive, Whiskey Team.