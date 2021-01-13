Articulate Productions Is Hiring An Account Executive In New York, NY
Location: New York, NY
Field: PR/Communications
Min. Experience: 2-3 year(s)
Basis: Full-time
Description.
Articulate Productions is looking for an Account Executive to join our growing Whisk(e)y Team. This individual will execute day-to-day account activities to support client needs for a leading American Bourbon client. Ideally, this individual will have experience in a similar role preferably in the drinks sector and possess excellent account management skills.
This opportunity promises to offer challenges and professional development in an environment where drive, an upbeat spirit, and a commitment to exceed expectations will be essential to thrive within this organization.
As an Account Executive on the Whisk(e)y Team, you will:
- Drive day-to-day communications with clients and stay on track of client deliverables
- Draft high-quality client deliverables, including talking points, brand materials, and media plans
- Handle multiple assignments at once, working quickly to meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment
- Communicate both verbally and in writing with varying levels of staff, clients and media contacts
- Proactively pitch and drive stories and other media opportunities for clients
- Deliver at minimum agreed upon KPIs for each assigned client
- Track client and industry news
Requirements:
- 2-3 years of relevant agency experience in PR setting - working with luxury consumer lifestyle brands, corporate or cultural accounts
- Strong initiative, leadership skills and work ethic; exacting attention to detail
- Significant national media contacts and pitching experience ‘
- Ability to understand and manage complex, multi-channel campaigns across multiple clients.
- Strong problem-solving skills and willingness to be flexible
- Ability to accurately track and manage project budgets
- Excellent written, verbal and diplomatic skills
- Ability to serve as a resource, willingness to jump in as needed, and be comfortable managing up or down
Roles & Responsibilities:
- Work alongside senior managers to develop and implement program strategies, assist in the writing of public relations plans, event activations and proactive press office in key US markets
- Demonstrate a thoughtful understanding of client’s business and competitive set and a comprehensive understanding of client’s communication plan components
- Assist in development of creative, results-driven marketing and public relations programs that help accomplish client’s overall objectives
- Manage internal and external administrative tasks within scope and deadline
- Develop and maintain productive relationships with clients and stakeholders, as well as with members of the media and influencers
- Demonstrate excellent judgment and ability to solve problems on his/her own
- Lead client meetings as directed by the account lead
- Travel – client and new business
- Manages expectations on timing and budget, including thorough and accurate budget reconciliation, accurate estimates, invoicing and tracked receivables
- Manage client weekly updates, meeting notes and calendar appointments
Package:
- Competitive
- Health care
- Capped expense account
For more information on Articulate Productions, please visit www.toarticulate.com or follow along at @ArticulateProductions on Instagram.
To Apply: Please send your resume to maria@toarticulate.com, subject line Account Executive, Whiskey Team.